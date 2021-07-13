Cancel
Lincoln, NE

Fast food workers seize the means of production, renounce their "Burger King"

By Andrew Paul
A.V. Club
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe revolution has finally begun, comrades: Nine employees at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, recently unshackled themselves from their charcoal chains and walked off the job, citing godawful working conditions. On their way out the doors, The BK Nine also left a message for their petty bourgeoise district managers on the fast food locale’s marquee reading, “WE ALL QUIT SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE.”

