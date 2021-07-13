The Gossip Girl Reboot Just Started, But Let's Talk About Season 2
The Gossip Girl reboot on HBO Max has already been making waves, and the real drama hasn’t even started onscreen yet. But although fans still have nearly an entire season of the new show to go, eyes are already turned to see what the future holds. With the show now ranked as HBO Max’s biggest debut to date, the fandom is curious how long until a renewal is announced. So, will there be a Gossip Girl Season 2? The show’s creator is banking on it.www.elitedaily.com
Comments / 0