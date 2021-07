Researcher developing tool to support survivors of sexual assault

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. The University of Denver has been the focus of repeated discrimination complaints in recent years. Back in 2018, for instance, the university paid $2.66 million to resolve a lawsuit filed by the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which accused DU of paying all of its female full law professors less than the mean average salary of male full professors at the law school. Just months later, business professors complained about their treatment.