Park ranger is named new director of Gullah Geechee corridor

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — A park ranger in coastal South Carolina has been named the new executive director of the Gullah Geechee Heritage Corridor Commission.

Victoria Smalls grew up in the Gullah Geechee community on St. Helena Island, South Carolina, and works as a National Park Service ranger at the Reconstruction Era National Historical Park in nearby Beaufort.

The Gullah Geechee Heritage Corridor Commission said in a news release that Smalls will take over executive director duties from its chairwoman, Dionne Hoskins-Brown of Savannah, Georgia, who has held the job in an interim capacity.

The commission oversees the federally designated heritage area of sites associated with Black Americans known as Gullah or Geechee. These slave descendants retained much of their African heritage passed down from ancestors who grew up isolated on coastal islands off North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

Established by Congress in 2006 to help preserve Gullah Geechee culture in the Southeast, the Gullah Geechee Heritage Corridor includes roughly 200 plantation sites, churches, schoolhouses and other places.

Smalls served on the 13-member federal commission from 2016 to 2020.