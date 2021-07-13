Darley Announces Availability of Smart Bottle®

Itasca, IL, July 13, 2021 – Darley, in partnership with KRW, has available three sizes of the Smart Bottle, a ruggedized, BPA-free, collapsilble bottle that stores flat but stands upright even when partially filled. It is ideal for disaster response and emergency preparedness. Filled Smart Bottles are easy to transport and distribute via integrated top and bottom handles. Bottles come in three sizes: 1-gallon, 2.6-gallon, and 5.3-gallon.