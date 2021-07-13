Ace Chase Silseth one of seven Wildcats taken in baseball's amateur draft
Chase Silseth spent two days hoping to hear his name called. The Los Angeles Angels made sure Tuesday’s wait was a short one. The Angels took Silseth, the Arizona Wildcats’ right-handed ace, with their 11th-round pick (321st overall) in the third and final day of baseball’s amateur draft. Tuesday’s selections started at 9 a.m.; by 9:30, Silseth — who helped pitch the Wildcats to the College World Series a month ago — was off the board. It was a landmark draft for the Angels, who selected a record 20 pitchers in as many rounds.tucson.com
