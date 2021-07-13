Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

See Marlon Brando's Grandson, Who Is a Major Model

By Allie Hogan
Posted by 
Best Life
Best Life
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Although Marlon Brando passed away in 2004, his legacy as one of the most legendary actors of all time lives on. The Hollywood icon left behind many children and grandchildren, including some who inherited Marlon's classic good looks. In fact, 31-year-old Tuki Brando has enjoyed a successful career as a model, working for some of the world's biggest fashion brands over the years. Read on to see Tuki and learn more about the challenges he has faced.

bestlifeonline.com

Comments / 12

Best Life

Best Life

New York City, NY
78K+
Followers
5K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!

 https://bestlifeonline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marlon Brando
Person
Christian Brando
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Brands#L Uomo Vogue#Chanel Dolce Gabbana#Petra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

The Offer adds Justin Chambers as Marlon Brando, Patrick Gallo as Mario Puzo, Burn Gorman and more

Paramount+ has added several actors to its cast for The Offer, the upcoming limited series detailing the behind the scenes making of The Godfather. Joining the cast is Justin Chambers (Grey’s Anatomy) as screen legend Marlon Brando, who played the title role of Don Vito Corleone in the film, and Patrick Gallo (The Irishman) as Godfather creator, author and co-screenwriter Mario Puzo.
Movieswashingtonnewsday.com

Which Film Stars Jack Nicholson and Marlon Brando in a ‘Old’ Plot?

Which Film Stars Jack Nicholson and Marlon Brando in a ‘Old’ Plot?. It seems like an odd plot device to have one character debate a film title while confined on a beach that is slowly killing him. It is, nonetheless, an essential question in Old since it helps the audience comprehend his state of mind at this trying time.
Moviesheyuguys.com

Justin Chambers to play Marlon Brando in limited series ‘The Offer’

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Justin Chambers has had an offer he can’t refuse, to play legendary actor Marlon Brando in the upcoming limited series ‘The Offer.’. The series will follow the behind the scenes drama of the making of the iconic 1972. Hammer will play the role of Al Ruddy, who produced ‘The Godfather’. Based on Ruddy’s experiences alongside director Francis Ford Coppola, author Mario Puzo and producer Robert Evans. The series will include previously unrevealed experiences Ruddy had in making the picture.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

See Charlie Chaplin's Granddaughter, Who's About to Be a Major Movie Star

Silent film star Charlie Chaplin spent over 75 years in show business before he passed away in 1977. For generations, both before and after Charlie, many other members of the Chaplin family have also been entertainers. Today, Charlie's eighth granddaughter, Oona Chaplin, is keeping the tradition alive. The 35-year-old—daughter of actor Geraldine Chaplin (Charlie's fourth child) and cinematographer Patricio Castilla—has acted in several film and TV projects since making her debut in 2007. However, for the next seven years, Oona will be working a handful of highly anticipated, big-budget films that will very likely take her career to the next level. To hear more about Charlie Chaplin's actor granddaughter, her biggest role yet, and her creative family, read on.
Moviescambridgeday.com

‘Val’: Kilmer, cinematographer of his own biopic, charming us anew through wit and perseverance

‘Val’: Kilmer, cinematographer of his own biopic, charming us anew through wit and perseverance. I’m not sure I’d be writing this review if Val Kilmer didn’t videotape nearly every step of his life, or if the notoriously mercurial actor wasn’t in such a vulnerable state. Besides being the subject, Kilmer has credit as the cinematographer, and it makes great sense that editors-turned-first-time directors Ting Poo and Leo Scott helm the project; you can feel that much of the work was educing the narrative from Kilmer’s deep digital vault. We also often witness the current Kilmer, withered and with a voice greatly impaired by throat cancer – which is why much of the narration is left to his son, Jack. The confluence of highs and lows and Kilmer’s keen wit (if you didn’t know he’s something of a comedian, you’ll leave the film with a new appreciation) make for a deeply intimate and balanced retrospective.
MoviesNew York Post

‘The Godfather’ series ‘The Offer’ adds Anthony Ippolito as Al Pacino

Anthony Ippolito took an offer he couldn’t refuse. The 21-year-old “Pixels” actor has been cast to play Al Pacino in Paramount+‘s limited series “The Offer,” about the making of “The Godfather.”. Ippolito most recently starred in Netflix’s teen drama series “Grand Army.” In addition to “Pixels,” his previous film credits...
marketresearchtelecast.com

Away from Tom Cruise: this is what her daughter Suri looks like, at age 15

Tom Cruise He is one of the most popular Hollywood actors of his generation. He began his career in the mid-1980s and undoubtedly with the role of the airplane pilot Pete Maverick on Top Gun he won the public’s affection almost immediately. So he became a movie star with dozens of hits like the saga Mission Impossible and movies like Interview with the Vampire, Operation Valkyrie, Collateral, Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, among many others.
Beauty & FashionGossip Cop

Goldie Hawn’s Face ‘Ruined’ By Too Much Plastic Surgery?

Have “endless” cosmetic procedures left Goldie Hawn‘s face a “disaster”? That’s the story one tabloid was pushing earlier this year. Gossip Cop takes a look at the rumor. Goldie Hawn ‘Obsessed With Stopping Father Time’?. Back in March, the Globe reported Goldie Hawn has taken it too far with cosmetic...
New York City, NYPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Daughter Is All Grown Up And Looks Just Like Her Famous Mom

Following the careers of celebrities, it’s hard not to pick up on any family resemblances between them and their children. Examples include Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe, Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia Gerber…and most recently, Catherine Zeta-Jones and her daughter, Carys Zeta Douglas. For some time now, fans of the Zorro actress couldn’t help but notice the resemblance between the teen and her mother – bother her parents, actually. Carys is the youngest daughter of Michael Douglas.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks Ripped Jeans Out With Mom Angelia Jolie & Brother Pax, 17, In NYC

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt kept her blonde hair back in a bun as she visited the studio of visual artist Daniel Arsham, staying casual in jeans and Vans sneakers. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, is looking more and more grown up! The teenager was spotted out with her mom Angelina Jolie, 46, and older brother Pax, 17, as the trio headed to the studio of visual artist Daniel Arsham in the Queens borough of New York City earlier this week. Shiloh, who is the spitting image of her dad Brad Pitt, 57, kept her blonde hair back in a casual bun for the family stay. She stayed casual in a loose fitting pair of faded and distressed jeans, a cozy black hoodie and a classic pair of black Vans sneakers.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Jodie Foster stuns in an elegant white dress as she hits the red carpet with wife Alexandra Hedison at the Annette premiere at the Cannes Film Festival

Jodie Foster exuded elegance as she hit the star-studded red carpet for the Annette premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday. The actress, 58, looked incredible in a figure-hugging white dress which boasted silver embellishments and a stylish slit at the back. Joining the star was her wife Alexandra...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Is Spitting Image of Mom Lisa Marie in Stunning New Pic

Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, Riley Keough, made us do a double-take after she posted her recent Instagram snap. On Sunday, the 32-year-old posted a stunning photo that shows off her family’s good genes. Although she only posted heart emojis in the caption, she had fans buzzing, considering she looks exactly like her mother and Elvis Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie. Many of her followers took to the comments sections to give her compliments like “gorgeous” and “beautiful.”
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Ben Affleck Has ‘Hit A New Rock Bottom’?

Is Ben Affleck‘s health in trouble following his split from Ana de Armas? That’s the story one tabloid was pushing earlier this year. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. Ben Affleck’s Split From Ana De Armas ‘Hitting Him Hard’?. Back in February, Woman’s Day reported Ben Affleck’s health was in serious...

Comments / 12

Community Policy