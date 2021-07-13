See Marlon Brando's Grandson, Who Is a Major Model

‘Val’: Kilmer, cinematographer of his own biopic, charming us anew through wit and perseverance. I’m not sure I’d be writing this review if Val Kilmer didn’t videotape nearly every step of his life, or if the notoriously mercurial actor wasn’t in such a vulnerable state. Besides being the subject, Kilmer has credit as the cinematographer, and it makes great sense that editors-turned-first-time directors Ting Poo and Leo Scott helm the project; you can feel that much of the work was educing the narrative from Kilmer’s deep digital vault. We also often witness the current Kilmer, withered and with a voice greatly impaired by throat cancer – which is why much of the narration is left to his son, Jack. The confluence of highs and lows and Kilmer’s keen wit (if you didn’t know he’s something of a comedian, you’ll leave the film with a new appreciation) make for a deeply intimate and balanced retrospective.