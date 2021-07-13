Cancel
Public Health

Evers not changing schedule after possible COVID-19 exposure

By Tara O'Neill, Justin Papp
Stamford Advocate
 11 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers' office is notifying people who were at last week's budget-signing ceremony at an elementary school in Whitefish Bay that one of the attendees has since tested positive for COVID-19. Evers, who is fully vaccinated, does not have any symptoms and will continue to attend events and meetings as scheduled, his spokeswoman Britt Cudaback said in an email Monday night. Cudaback said the governor's office was made aware late Monday that someone who attended the budget signing had since tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tony Evers
#Covid 19#School Children#Ap#Evers Cabinet
