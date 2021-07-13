Five Dead Following Canadian Crane Collapse

Several tributes have been placed around the site of a deadly crane collapse that occurred in downtown Kelowna on Monday, July 12. A total of five people died when the crane fell at around 11 a.m. on Monday. Online fundraisers have identified four of the victims — Cailen Vilness, Jared Zook, and brothers Eric and Patrick Stemmer — all of whom were construction workers working on the site. The fifth man remains unidentified.