Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Five Dead Following Canadian Crane Collapse

firefighternation.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo via News Wire Live YouTube. Five people are dead after a crane collapsed in downtown Kelowna (B.C., Canada) on Monday morning, multiple outlets are reporting. The crane fell around 11 a.m. Monday, the reports say, as crews were working to dismantle it. The crash caused significant damage to surrounding buildings—including a seniors’ home—prompting evacuations of much of the area. The City of Kelowna then called a local state of emergency.

www.firefighternation.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Accident#Britishcolumbia#Cbc#Worksafebc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Country
Canada
Related
AccidentsNew York Post

Woman struck and killed by small plane while mowing grass at airfield

A Canadian woman was struck and killed by a small plane while mowing grass at an airfield in Quebec, a report said. The freak incident took place just before 1 p.m. on Monday at the Saint-Esprit airfield, about 37 miles north of Montreal, Canada’s CTV News reported. The woman, who...
Brooklyn, NYNY Daily News

One dead, one missing after crane collapses in Kelowna, British Columbia

A crane collapse at a construction site in Kelowna, British Columbia, has left one person dead and another unaccounted for. Mission Group, the development company running construction at the downtown Brooklyn building, said that a crane at the site suffered a “catastrophic failure,” and came down on a building at around 10:45 a.m. PT on Monday.
Accidentsthefreepress.ca

Here’s what we know about the five men killed in Kelowna crane collapse

Several tributes have been placed around the site of a deadly crane collapse that occurred in downtown Kelowna on Monday, July 12. A total of five people died when the crane fell at around 11 a.m. on Monday. Online fundraisers have identified four of the victims — Cailen Vilness, Jared Zook, and brothers Eric and Patrick Stemmer — all of whom were construction workers working on the site. The fifth man remains unidentified.
Accidentswbrz.com

Crane collapse in Canada reportedly kills multiple people

Multiple people were killed in a crane collapse at a Canadian construction site on Monday, CNN reports. This incident marked the second such collapse in the country within a matter of days. Officials say Monday's collapse occurred at a high rise that was under construction in Kelowna, British Columbia. The...
AccidentsPalm Beach Interactive

Teen boy was sitting beside his mom when Surfside building collapsed; family sues

Teenager Jonah Handler was sitting in his room with his mother when the walls of their condominium in Champlain Towers South gave way two weeks ago. “They free-fell to what they thought was certain death,” according to a lawsuit filed this week. “Stacie and Jonah landed several floors below and miraculously were still alive.”
Surfside, FLWTVM

Man loses five family members in Florida condo collapse

(CNN) - Everyone who lost a family member in the Champlain Towers South building collapse is mourning, but one man’s grief is amplified even more. Marcelo Cattarossi says he lost five family members in the Surfside, Florida, disaster. Among them are his 89-year-old and 85-year-old parents, two sisters and his...
Brentwood, CAPosted by
The Press

UPDATE: Victim in Sunday fatal accident identified

A 72-year-old woman who was killed Sunday afternoon in a two-car collision at the intersection of Brentwood Boulevard and Grant Street has been identified as Susan Pastor of Knightsen by a family member. She was a sister, a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and a friend to many, according to family...

Comments / 1

Community Policy