Five Dead Following Canadian Crane Collapse
Video via News Wire Live YouTube. Five people are dead after a crane collapsed in downtown Kelowna (B.C., Canada) on Monday morning, multiple outlets are reporting. The crane fell around 11 a.m. Monday, the reports say, as crews were working to dismantle it. The crash caused significant damage to surrounding buildings—including a seniors’ home—prompting evacuations of much of the area. The City of Kelowna then called a local state of emergency.www.firefighternation.com
