This MCU Actor's Emmy Nomination Is Causing Quite The Stir Online

By Andrea Butler
Looper
Looper
 11 days ago
The 2021 Emmy nominations have been announced, and Marvel has fared quite well. The studio earned an impressive 28 nominations, 23 for "WandaVision" and five for "The Falcon and The Winter Solider." These include Best Lead Actress and Best Lead Actor for Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, respectively, and Best Supporting Actress for Kathryn Hahn for their work on "WandaVision." Both "WandaVision" and "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" also received numerous nominations in technical achievements, including sound editing, visual effects, and stunt coordination — proving the Marvel Cinematic Universe's new foray into television was a massive success.

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

