Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘Stadia Porting Toolkit’ will help bring more games from Windows to the cloud

By Kyle Bradshaw
9to5Google
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle is working on a “Stadia Porting Toolkit,” which aims to make it easier for developers to bring their games from Windows to the cloud. Right now, it would be almost an understatement to say that Windows is dominating the PC gaming space. While there has been significant push from companies like Valve and Google to support gaming on Linux — particularly by using Vulkan to handle graphics rather than Windows’ DirectX — many PC games are currently only being released for Windows.

9to5google.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porting#Toolkit#Windows Pc#Valve#Unity#Unreal#The Stadia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Computers
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Google
Related
TechnologyEurogamer.net

Stadia announces new revenue schemes to try and tempt more developers

Google Stadia has announced a series of new schemes designed to encourage more developers to its cloud-based streaming platform. Several of these plans, such as a share of revenue from Stadia's Pro subscription service and payouts for converting Stadia customers to Pro subscribers, seem directly aimed at boosting its paid membership offering.
SoftwareThe Verge

Microsoft puts PCs in the cloud with Windows 365

Microsoft is putting Windows in the cloud. Windows 365 is a new service that will let businesses access Cloud PCs from anywhere, streaming a version of Windows 10 or Windows 11 in a web browser. While virtualization and remote access to PCs has existed for more than a decade, Microsoft is betting on Windows 365 to offer Cloud PCs to businesses just as they shift toward a mix of office and remote work.
Cell Phones9to5Google

Google releases Android 12 Beta 3 for Pixel phones

Compared to last year, Android 12 is pushing back the release candidate build by one version with Beta 3 rolling out today as another “incremental Beta-quality release.”. Like last month’s early update, developers are advised to continue compatibility testing and start early testing with targeting Android 12, while watching for feedback from users in the Android Beta Program on Pixel and other devices.
SoftwareHot Hardware

Windows 10 As A Service Heads For The Cloud With Windows 365

Everything is going to the cloud, it seems, and that now includes Windows with Windows 365. Windows 365 will allow people to stream their Windows experience so you can continue where you left off anywhere on any device starting August 2. Though virtualization, remote access, and cloud-based devices have been...
Computersthurrott.com

Google Makes Stadia More Attractive to Developers

As part of its virtual Google for Games Developer Summit, Google today announced dramatically better financial terms for game developers. The announcements came during the Stadia keynote on day two of the show. “Today we’re focusing solely on Stadia partners, both developers and publishers, so [there are] no cool game...
Video GamesNME

Google Stadia to give game devs a cut of Stadia Pro revenue

Google has announced a new initiative to ‘maximise returns’ for developers who launch games on the Google Stadia platform. Most importantly, a share of revenue based on how much a game is played. Announced during a Stadia Keynote at the Google for Games Developers Summit, this new change will give...
Computersstevivor.com

Windows 365 takes the PC OS to the cloud in August

Windows 365 is a new cloud-based OS that will stream Windows to phones, tablets and even Macs. Available to businesses from 2 August, the service basically works in the same way that Xbox Cloud Game Gaming does — if you have a strong, stable internet connection, you’ll be able to stream the OS.
Video GamesPocket-lint.com

Google makes moves to get more games onto Stadia

(Pocket-lint) - Google's interesting attempts to get behind its gaming streaming service Stadia continue apace, with a newly announced change to how it shares revenue with developers and publishers. The change will see Google give a greater share of the profits from games bought on its service to the creators...
Cell Phones9to5Google

Google Sheets racks up 1 billion Play Store downloads

Google Sheets has joined a very exclusive club after reaching the 1 billion download milestone over on the Play Store. Although an excellent free alternative to Microsoft Excel, Google Sheets isn’t necessarily as useful on mobile as it is in a full web browser — making it less of a “must download” than other Workspace applications. The experience is fine when working with smaller spreadsheets and documents but can feel a little cramped on your smartphone when working with larger files.
Cell Phones9to5Google

Here’s everything new in Android 12 Beta 3 [Gallery]

The previous beta at the start of June continued rolling out many of the mobile operating system’s upcoming consumer-facing capabilities and changes. Over the coming hours, we will dive into today’s Android 12 Beta 3 release to chronicle all the new features. The newest features in Android 12 Beta 3...
ComputersComputerworld

Say hello to the Windows 365 Cloud PC

It's good to finally see Windows 365 Cloud PC arrive. I've been talking about Microsoft's Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) for years. (Yes, I know all about Windows 11, which I think is just a massive Windows 10 security patch. Windows 11 was never, contrary to what some people think, the future of Windows.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy