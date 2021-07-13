‘Stadia Porting Toolkit’ will help bring more games from Windows to the cloud

Google is working on a “Stadia Porting Toolkit,” which aims to make it easier for developers to bring their games from Windows to the cloud. Right now, it would be almost an understatement to say that Windows is dominating the PC gaming space. While there has been significant push from companies like Valve and Google to support gaming on Linux — particularly by using Vulkan to handle graphics rather than Windows’ DirectX — many PC games are currently only being released for Windows.