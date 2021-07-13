USPS continues work to install PO boxes at Longs post office after 2-alarm fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – It has been over two weeks since a fire destroyed the Longs post office, but residents still must travel to North Myrtle Beach to get their mail. A viewer alerted WMBF News that PO boxes have not been installed at the Longs site along Highway 9 East, even though the United States Postal Service said that the PO boxes would be set up just days after a two-alarm fire broke out at the building and operations were suspended at the site.