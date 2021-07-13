Ryan Zimmerman On How To Separate Yourself From Other Premium Players In The Market

Ryan Zimmerman is the founder and CEO of Arzee and Buckleband. Founded in 2016, Arzee is an apparel manufacturer that works with national brands, high-end designers, as well as smaller startups. Buckleband launched more recently, in March 2021, and is the first premium resistance band with a buckle, designed for both the advanced athlete and the occasional exerciser, and even highly suitable for those in physical therapy or with mobility concerns.