Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Latest Update on WWE Changing Names of NXT Stars Moving Up to Main Roster

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 11 days ago

This past week's Friday Night SmackDown saw three NXT stars arrive on the Blue Brand. Toni Storm had a vignette teasing her main roster call-up, while Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart had a surprise tag team match against Natalya and Tamina (and won). Fans noticed during the show that the two were listed as Nox and Shotzi, and WWE.com now has Blackheart listed only as Shotzi. The same change has not been made for Nox.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toni Storm
Person
Shotzi Blackheart
Person
Tegan Nox
Person
Candice Lerae
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Nxt#The Blue Brand#The Black Gold Brand#Acl#Smackdown Tag Team#The Nxt Women#Comicbook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
WWE NXT
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

NXT stars make main roster debuts on this week’s Smackdown

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... The WWE Smackdown women’s division was jolted with new talent on Friday night. Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox made their main roster debuts as a tag team against Natalya & Tamina, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Blackheart and Nox defeated the champions in a non-title match on the show.
WWEPosted by
The Spun

WWE Announces Wrestler Passed Away Earlier This Week

On Thursday, the WWE had heartbreaking news to announce regarding Del Wilkes, who was known as The Patriot in the wrestling community. He unfortunately passed away at the age of 59. “WWE is saddened to learn that Del Wilkes, known to WWE fans as The Patriot, has passed away at...
WWEmyq105.com

80s WWF Wrestling Legend From Brandon Has Died

"Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff, inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005, brought a swagger and style to the WWE Universe that turned his talent into a prot... He was a standout on the football field at Brandon High School and went on to headline the World Wrestling Federation’s very first WrestleMania. “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff has died at the age of 71, according to the Tampa Bay Times. His son shared the sad news on Instagram.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Hiring Bobby Lashley Girlfriend?

The Hurt Business has truly proven itself to be one of the most dominant factions in the history of WWE as Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin and MVP have shown the professional wrestling world that they mean business, before Shelton and Cedric were removed. The group started with Bobby Lashley and the rest joined in afterwards. MVP is to be credited for the success of the faction as all the members were floundering on the main roster until they formed the group. Bobby Lashley also successfully defended his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on Night One of WrestleMania 37. Bobby Lashley also successfully retained his WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash as well. Bobby Lashley was also banned from a WWE match recently.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss Makes Bold Offer To Fired WWE Star

WWE Alexa Bliss has been doing a remarkable job since undergoing her gimmick transformation. She apparently possesses supernatural powers and used it often in her matches and different segments. Though, she has got mixed reactions from the fans, her old good friend seems to be enjoying her work. Westin Blake,...
WWEComicBook

Watch: WWE's Brock Lesnar Appears Out of Character in Bearded Butchers Video

Days after Brock Lesnar went viral over photos of him with a ponytail, the Bearded Butchers YouTube Channel officially released its video of Lesnar arriving at their facility and learning the finer points of butchery. The 15-minute video shows a jovial former WWE Champion learning how to properly cut his way through a variety of animals.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Paige VanZant Hotel Swimsuit Video Leaks

Former UFC star and current bare knuckle fighter Paige VanZant recently suffered a loss at BKFC 19 against Rachael Ostovich. Prior to the match, her boyfriend Austin Vanderford had posted a video clip on Instagram that saw the couple trying a Houdini trick. Ronda Rousey Sad Pregnancy News Revealed. You...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Former WCCW Star Chris Youngblood Passes Away

Former WCCW and USWA star Chris Youngblood (Chris Romero) has passed away at the age of 55. Romero’s passing was announced on Facebook by Ricky Romero Jr. today, according to John Oliver of Slam Wrestling. Details of his passing are not available as of this writing. Chris wrestled with his...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg Winner Leaks?

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley could be squaring off against Goldberg at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view. The former WWE and WCW writer Vince Russo recently opened up on the possible match and reckoned that Goldberg should not challenge Lashley for the WWE Championship. Linda McMahon Returns To WWE With John Cena.
WWEringsidenews.com

Braun Strowman Sends Interesting Message After Report Of WWE Interest

Braun Strowman was released from WWE, because he had an insane $1.2 million per year contract. Now he’s looking to fill up his schedule with bookings, but the Monster Among Men is charging $20k, plus travel and accommodations for 2 days, and that has turned some promoters away. Adam Scherr...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Blocks’ AEW Signing WWE Champion?

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail while Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked previously.
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Makes Big Change To Charlotte Flair’s Championship Statistics

Charlotte Flair is daughter of Ric Flair, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer with 16 World Title reigns under his belt. He “unofficially” has around 23, but 16 is the official number. His daughter Charlotte Flair was catching up to him, but WWE took some of those reigns away recently.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Jimmy Uso & Naomi Major Smackdown Rumor Leaks

WWE star Naomi is one of the top stars of the women’s division in WWE and she has been a top-tier star for several years now. The former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion is quite popular among the fans. She is married to Jimmy Uso, who performs on Friday Night SmackDown.
WWEPWMania

Backstage News On Randy Orton’s Absence From WWE TV

Randy Orton has not appeared on WWE RAW since the June 21st 2021 edition when he lost a Money in the Bank qualifying match to John Morrison. Fightful Select is reporting that Orton has been on the company’s “disabled/inactive list” during his time away television but the actual reason for Orton’s absence is unknown. There are said to be no issues between WWE/Orton and the hope is that Orton will return for the August 2nd 2021 edition of WWE RAW.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Announces New Ring Name

Former WWE superstar Aiden English took to Twitter to announce that he will be using a new in ring name for all of his bookings. English was released in April of last year as a part of WWE’s company-wide budget cuts. At the time of his release, he had been featured as a commentator for WWE 205 Live and other shows. He is currently scheduled to commentate on the upcoming NJPW’s Resurgence pay-per-view that is set to take place in Los Angeles, California on August 14. He also recently debuted at Impact Wrestling tapings this month.
WWEf4wonline.com

Two segments announced for WWE Raw

Two segments have been added to the lineup for Monday's episode of Raw. Monday's Raw will feature WWE Champion Bobby Lashley responding to the challenge that was issued to him by Goldberg. New Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. will also "address the WWE Universe" on the show. Goldberg returned to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy