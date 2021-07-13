Latest Update on WWE Changing Names of NXT Stars Moving Up to Main Roster
This past week's Friday Night SmackDown saw three NXT stars arrive on the Blue Brand. Toni Storm had a vignette teasing her main roster call-up, while Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart had a surprise tag team match against Natalya and Tamina (and won). Fans noticed during the show that the two were listed as Nox and Shotzi, and WWE.com now has Blackheart listed only as Shotzi. The same change has not been made for Nox.comicbook.com
Comments / 0