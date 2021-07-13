Cancel
Interview: Bringing The World To Bitcoin With Ivan Soto-Wright

By Bitcoin Magazine
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” Christian Keroles sat down with Ivan Soto-Wright, the cofounder and CEO of Moonpay. Moonpay is a bitcoin infrastructure company building out the interoperability between bitcoin and the legacy finance system. Moonpay is focused on making it as easy and cost effective as possible to purchase and hold bitcoin with as many payment providers and options as possible. The Moonpay API can be built directly into noncustodial bitcoin wallets so that users can buy and acquire bitcoin in a way that is completely custody free.

