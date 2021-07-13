Interview: Bringing The World To Bitcoin With Ivan Soto-Wright

Technical analysts warn charts point to explosion of volatility. The markets are abandoned these days to the usual summer tranquility, when the opportunities and the volume of operations is lower than normal, a panorama that is especially noticeable in cryptocurrencies. While global stock markets in general maintain the good tone they have been showing throughout the year, despite growing doubts about the coronavirus and the expansion of the Delta strain, bitcoin and the rest of 'altcoins' have not just come out of the correction that has lasted for two months now, but a number of factors can enliven the summer period for crypto assets.