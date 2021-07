Samsung will be launching the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 on August 20 and August 27. The new information is contrary to our last report that the launch will happen on August 11. Apparently, there have been delays in some processes plus new COVID-19 concerns. The South Korean tech giant is believed to be pushing back the release to later and separate dates instead of the earlier schedule set. The Galaxy Unpacked event may still happen though but the products won’t be available for sale at launch.