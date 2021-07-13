Apple launches $99 MagSafe Battery Case for 5G iPhone 12 line
There have been rumors that Apple was developing a MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone, and today the accessory was released for the Apple 12 series. Available from the online Apple Store, the product is priced at $99 (or 12 monthly payments of $8.25). While Apple doesn't mention the capacity of the battery placed inside the pack, the company does say that depending on the connection, the Battery Pack will charge at 15W or 20W.www.phonearena.com
Comments / 0