Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl coming this fall; features Spongebob, TMNT, and smashing Nicktoon classics

It looks like there will be more amiibo than just Samus and E.M.M.I. releasing alongside Metroid Dread on October 8th, as pre-orders have gone live for reprints of both the Dark Samus and the Ridley amiibo from the Super Smash Bros. series. It appears that the Dark Samus reprint will be exclusive to Best Buy, while the Ridley reprint will be exclusive to GameStop. Both amiibo retail for $15.99 and can be pre-ordered now.