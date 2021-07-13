Cancel
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl coming this fall; features Spongebob, TMNT, and smashing Nicktoon classics

By Ricky Berg
nintendowire.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mascot based platform fighter formula popularized by Super Smash Bros. doesn’t always work out, but there’s no denying the crossover based hype they bring. Enter Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, one such game that’s bringing Nicktoons from multiple decades together to throw hands. Whether you’re nostalgic for these characters or a current fan, it’s definitely a sight to behold:

Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Listed For Nintendo Switch On GameFly

A new Nickelodeon experience could be heading to Switch owners very soon, if a fresh GameFly listing is to be believed. The gaming rental website recently put up (and has since deleted) a new listing for what appears to be an unannounced game titled Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl – with a Switch version mentioned. While there’s no box-art available the page states that the game will launch on 5 October 2021.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Is A Smash Bros. Clone For Both Kids And Nostalgic Millennials

Another Smash Bros. clone has entered the arena, and it’s brimming with cartoon nostalgia for anyone growing up in the 90s. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl features characters that today’s kids will love, such as Spongebob and Lucy and Lincoln Loud, as well as some clearly intended for wistful millennials, such as Powdered Toast Man, Nigel Thornberry, and Reptar from Rugrats. You can watch the first trailer for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl below.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Nickelodeon Fighting Game Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Announced

Have you ever wanted to see some of your favorite childhood cartoon characters fight? Ever wanted to smash SpongeBob's annoying antics in the face? Well, if either of those apply to you, Nickelodeon has the answer with Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. What is Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl?. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is a...
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Announced for Consoles with Fall 2021 Release, PC Teased; Rollback Netcode Seemingly Confirmed

An unexpected new fighting game, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, is joining the ever-diverse array of available competitive titles. This fighter includes various Nickelodeon characters from hit television shows such as SpongeBob SquarePants, Invader Zim, Hey Arnold!, and several more. There will be a total of 20-themed levels which will all feature...
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Leaks For Xbox, Set To Arrive This October

PSA: To avoid confusion, the cover above is from the 2002 game Nickelodeon Party Blast for the original Xbox. If you're a big fan of the Nickelodeon Kart Racers games, then you'll been keen to hear that we're apparently getting another Nickelodeon game this October, but it will seemingly take the form of a Super Smash Bros. style party title.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Pits Nickelodeon Characters Against One Another in a Smash Bros-like Brawler This Fall

Nickelodeon All Star Brawl is an upcoming fighting game featuring a roster of Nickelodeon’s most popular characters coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch this fall. The game features prominent faces such as Spongebob from Spongebob Squarepants, Leonardo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, as well as older Nickelodeon characters like Oblina from Aaahh!!! Real Monsters and Powdered Toast Man from Ren & Stimpy.
Video Gamesgamefragger.com

NICKELODEON ALL-STAR BRAWL: Get Ready To Rumble In This SUPER SMASH BROS-Inspired Brawler

If you've got a deep roster of characters in your portfolio, you might as well try your hand at the mascot-based platforming fighter popularize by Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. As we saw with Sony's PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale a few years back, it doesn't always work out, but now Nickelodeon is testing its luck. Revealed by IGN today, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl brings together characters from the network's wide variety of cartoons and shows.
