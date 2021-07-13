How to complete Clearing House in Red Dead Online – Blood Money

The Blood Money update for Red Dead Online is nearly here. Soon, you’ll be able to undertake Crimes and Opportunities either alone or with a group of friends and start earning Capitale to save up for future new content. The Blood Money update is one of the biggest patches in Red Dead Online’s history, and players are understandably excited for all the new content and features. Alongside new content, Rockstar is also bringing back older items so returning players and newcomers alike can unlock clothing like Arthur Morgan and John Marston’s outfits from the story. Here’s when you can start playing the Blood Money update.