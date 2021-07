MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans have been seeing the signs of drought on fields and lawns all summer, but now people are even starting to see the impacts on the waterways. Tiffany Schaufler is with the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District. “We’re getting calls, you know, from a recreation standpoint, if you’re trying to even just get your boat in the water at a boat landing. You know, docks are at different levels,” Schaufler said. As water levels keep going down, new river hazards keep coming up. “People trying to access and drive boats below bridges [are] having impacts,” she said. And this week’s extreme heat is...