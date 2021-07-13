Cancel
Cell Phones

Apple quietly launches new MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12 series

By Patrick O'Rourke
mobilesyrup.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral months ago, rumours circulated regarding Apple’s plans to release a MagSafe compatible Battery Pack, but the accessory never materialized. Fast-forward to now, and the tech giant has quietly added the $119 Battery Pack accessory to its online store. The Qi-compatible magnetic Battery Pack attaches to the rear of Apple’s...

#Iphone 12#Iphone 11#Battery Pack
