Apple quietly launches new MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12 series

Take your home audio to a whole new frontier with the Sony HT-A9 home theater system. Its innovative 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology adapts to your environment. In fact, it creates up to twelve phantom speakers from just four real ones. What’s more, you get a flexible, clutter-free layout thanks to the wireless connectivity. Then, the X-Balanced speaker unit maximizes the diaphragm area, leaving you with richer bass. And with the Immersive Audio Enhancement, this audio system converts regular audio to nearly 7.1.2 channels. Moreover, the 8K and 4K/120 passthrough ensures vivid visuals and fast-paced gameplay. Additionally, you can customize your setup with two subwoofer choices. Furthermore, you get multiple streaming options through Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, and more. Plus, the Sony HT-A9 even provides Alexa and Google Assistant control. Finally, it pairs with BRAVIA for simple system controls.