Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool officially enters the MCU — for a Free Guy teaser with Korg

By Nick Romano
EW.com
 11 days ago

It's official: Deadpool, by way of Ryan Reynolds, has finally entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But it's not in the way we were expecting. The crossover comes by way of a promo for Free Guy, in which the Merc with the Mouth sets up his own online video channel to react to movie trailers. For the latest installment of this totally-fake-but-would-watch series, he brings on Korg from Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame to react to the Free Guy trailer.

