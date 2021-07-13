Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, PA

DA: 3 PA Men Arrested For Trafficking 37 Firearms Across Philly, Bucks, MontCo

By Nicole Acosta
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OXveJ_0avmAbWf00
Nasim Smalls, 24 (left), Tyrone Gresham, 24 (top right), and Aaron Walker, 20 (bottom right). Photo Credit: Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

Three Pennsylvania men were arrested for trafficking 37 firearms across Philadelphia, Bucks, and Montgomery counties, authorities announced.

Tyron Gresham, 24, purchased the firearms from Dec. 19, 2019, through May 13, 2021, and attempted to buy another one on May 18, 2021, according to Montgomery County District Attorney's office.

Of the 37 firearms purchased by Gresham, 17 were purchased in Bucks County, 16 in Philadelphia, and four in Montgomery County.

Nasim Smalls, 24, and Aaron Walker, 20, who are brothers, are not legally allowed to purchase or possess firearms, authorities said.

Just three of the 37 firearms have been recovered by police so far. One was recovered on July 1, 2021 (firearm purchased May 11, 2021) by Michigan State Police when they stopped a vehicle that was stolen out of New York, authorities said.

The other two were recovered by Philadelphia police during separate arrests on June 5, 2021 (firearm purchased May 10, 2021) and June 13, 2021 (firearm purchased March 30, 2021).

The investigation began in May 2021 when the Montgomery County Detective Bureau initiated the investigation into Gresham’s firearms purchases after multiple red flags indicated that he was involved in “straw purchasing” firearms, authorities said.

A “straw purchase” is when a person with a clean background purchases firearms specifically on behalf of another person to conceal the true ownership of the firearm.

"Persons who are unable to legally purchase a firearm would include convicted felons, domestic violence misdemeanants, juveniles, and mentally ill individuals," the DA's office said.

Although Gresham made all of the purchases, Smalls and Walker directed which firearms to purchase and handled the sales of the firearms to other individuals, authorities said.

For many of the purchases, Smalls, Walker, or both were in the vehicle while Gresham was in the gun shop making the purchase.

“The three recovered guns of the 37 purchased by Gresham shows just how far and wide the impact of gun trafficking and straw purchases can be. These guns travel quickly from the original purchaser to a criminal, who very soon uses it in illegal activity,” DA Kevin Steele said.

“Illegal firearms on our streets are a significant threat to public safety and should concern every law-abiding citizen.”

They were each charged with multiple felony counts of corrupt organizations, conspiracy, materially false statements re firearms sale/transfer, unlawful transfer of a firearm, dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activities, criminal use of communications facility, unsworn falsification to authorities, and multiple related offenses.

Magisterial District Judge Francis J. Lawrence set bail at $1 million cash for Gresham and $500,000 cash each for Smalls and Walker.

The defendants did not make bail and were remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

The preliminary hearing for all three men is scheduled for 9 a.m., July 21 before Magisterial District Judge William Maruszczak.

The investigation was led by the Montgomery County Detective Bureau’s Violent Crime Unit (VCU) with assistance from the Hatfield Township Police, FBI Bucks and Montgomery County Safe Streets Task Force, Bensalem Township Police, Philadelphia Police, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and Pennsylvania State Police.

The case will be prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Allison Ruth and Samantha Arena of the Firearms Unit.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 3

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
119K+
Followers
23K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Montgomery County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Steele
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Guns#Michigan State Police#Philadelphia Police#Persons#Smalls Walker#Vcu#Fbi Bucks#Explosives#Atf#Pennsylvania State Police#The Firearms Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Virginia Commonwealth University
Related
GamblingPosted by
Daily Voice

Pro Poker Player Seeks $1.25M In Damages For Lifetime Borgata Ban

A professional poker player is suing the Borgata after an apparently offhand comment he made to a desk clerk about jumping out of a window got him banned for life. Scott Robbins is seeking more than $1.25 million, a major portion of which he alleges represents lost earnings from Atlantic City poker tournaments, court papers show.
Hunterdon County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Hunterdon Prosecutor: Sussex County Ex-Con Indicted For Fatal Stabbing Of 38-Year-Old Woman

A Sussex County ex-con was indicted on murder charges in connection to the fatal stabbing of a 38-year-old woman in Hunterdon County, authorities said Friday. Newton resident Brandon E. Petersen, 31, was indicted via a Hunterdon County grand jury for first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth-degree unlawful taking of a means of conveyance, Prosecutor Renee M. Robeson said.
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Three Killed In Shooting Inside NY Residence

Police are investigating a shooting that killed three people inside a residence in New York. The incident happened on Long Island just after noontime on Friday, July 23 in Suffolk County. Officers responded to 132 Overlook Drive in Farmingville after a family member called 911 at 12:06 p.m., police said.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Voice

NJ Man Threatened To Leak 'Compromising' Pics Of Girl Who Tried Ending Relationship, Police Say

A 23-year-old Newark man was arrested after threatening to release "compromising" photos of a girl who tried ending her relationship with him, authorities in Middlesex said. Robert Arroyo was charged with making terroristic threats, stalking, invasion of privacy and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, Middlesex Police Chief Matthew P. Geist said on Friday.

Comments / 3

Community Policy