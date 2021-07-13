Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

After Over 20 Pedestrian Deaths – MnDOT Launches New Walk Safely Campaign

By Luke Lonien
Posted by 
KROC News
KROC News
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - It has been a deadly year on Minnesota roads, and that is not just for those traveling in vehicles. So far in 2021, 24 people have died while walking on Minnesota roads, and another 224 people have lost their lives in vehicle crashes. In an effort to reduce fatalities among people walking and improving safety for all travelers, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has launched a new statewide pedestrian safety campaign.

krocnews.com

Comments / 0

KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Cars
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Traffic
State
Minnesota State
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
Rochester, MN
Government
Rochester, MN
Traffic
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pedestrian Crossing#Mndot#Common Sense#The Pedestrian#Traffic Accident#Minnesotans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Austin, MNPosted by
KROC News

MnDOT Advisory: Watch For Bicyclists In Austin Area

Austin, MN (KROC AM News) - A heads up for those who will be driving in the Austin area Friday and Saturday. Groups of bicyclists are expected to ride on several state highways and county roads as part of the two-day Bike MS: Ride Across MN event. The Minnesota Dept....
Minnesota StatePosted by
KROC News

This Minnesota State Trooper’s Son Has the Best Toy Squad Car

Most young kids in Minnesota have toy cars or trucks, but this young Minnesotan has the BEST toy police car in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. The Minnesota State Patrol has been keeping our roads, highways and interstates safe across the Land of 10,000 Lakes since 1929 when the Minnesota Highway Patrol was created. And since then, many dedicated men and women have worn the familiar tan and maroon uniform and have driven those maroon State Patrol squad cars.
Red Wing, MNPosted by
KROC News

Driver of 3-Wheel Motorcycle Critically Injured in Red Wing Crash

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A crash involving a motorcycle and a 3-wheel motorcycle in Red Wing left a 66-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. The State Patrol says Michael Wallace of Mendota Heights was transported to St. Marys Hospital with severe injuries following the crash Saturday afternoon. The report on the crash says Wallace was traveling south driving a Can-Am Spyder Roadster when he collided with a southbound motorcycle on Highway 61 on the east side of Red Wing around 12:30 p.m.
Minnesota StatePosted by
KROC News

Fire Danger Extremely High in Northern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The National Weather Service has issued a wildfire warning for areas of north-central and northeast Minnesota. The alert is due to extreme fire risk conditions in the counties of Aitkin, Beltrami, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Lake of the Woods and St. Louis. The so-called red flag warning means the area is experiencing critical weather conditions that are ideal for wildfire, including strong winds and low humidity.
Minnesota StatePosted by
KROC News

Minnesota Is Getting Ready to Get Rid of Its Mn-PASS Lanes

If you travel during peak times in the Twin Cities metro, here's a head's up that those Mn-PASS lanes are going away soon. Okay, while it's true that MnPASS itself, which is located on several interstates in the metro, IS going away, those high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes are staying-- they're just being replaced with E-ZPass.
Rochester, MNPosted by
KROC News

Top 10 Things People in Rochester Love about the Olmsted County Fair

The Olmsted County Fair is one of the biggest and most exciting events in Rochester, Minnesota. This year, you can enjoy all of the fun at the fair starting July 26th until August 1st at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds. Before you start driving to the fair, check out the list below of the top 10 favorites of the fair according to people in Rochester.
Minnesota StatePosted by
KROC News

Minnesota Campground Just Named One of 10 Best in U.S.

We're pretty good at a lot of things in Minnesota, right? And now, this Minnesota campground has just been named one of the ten best in the United States. When it comes to getting out and enjoying the great outdoors, nobody does it better than we do in a right? I mean, we've got some beautiful natural areas to enjoy whether that's here in our backyard, up north (by Brainerd, dont'cha know!) or along the scenic North Shore of Lake Superior.
Blaine, MNPosted by
KROC News

Crane Collapse Causes Power Outage as Temps Reach Mid-90s

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) _ A crane fell over at a construction site in the Minneapolis suburb of Lexington on Friday, causing a power outage for nearly 900 customers in the area as temperatures were in the mid-90s. There were no injuries reported. A dispatch supervisor with the Centennial Lakes Police...
Minnesota StatePosted by
KROC News

Minnesota Judge Rules in Favor of Pipeline Protesters

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota district judge has issued a temporary restraining order against the Hubbard County sheriff, ruling that the county must stop obstructing access to a property used by opponents of Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline project. The Star Tribune reports Winona LaDuke and Tara Houska, two leaders of...
Rochester, MNPosted by
KROC News

Will Rochester Finally Build 6th St Bridge Over Zumbro River?

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - It’s a Rochester transportation-related project that has been kicked around for years and never got off the ground. That may change as a result of action taken by the City Council Monday. The council approved a $285,000 contract “for conceptual design and engineering services...
Rochester, MNPosted by
KROC News

Busy Highway-52 On-Ramp in Rochester Will Be Closed Tuesday

Here's a head's up that one of Rochester's busiest on-ramps onto Highway-52 north will be closed Tuesday, July 20th. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is reminding drivers in Rochester about a Highway-52 on-ramp closure Tuesday (7/20) that could add more time to your commute. And if you're like me, you need all the time you can get in the morning when you're heading to work!
Iowa StatePosted by
KROC News

LANE CLOSED: Southbound I-35 Into Iowa Temporarily Closed Due To Grass Fire

Minnesota/Iowa Border - (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced that the I-35 southbound lane into Iowa is temporarily closed. The closure runs between exit 8: US 65 (near Albert Lea) and Iowa State Line (2 miles south of the Twin Lakes area). The road is closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles. A detour is in operation and is expected to be in place until 2 p.m.
Minnesota StatePosted by
KROC News

How Much Rain Does Minnesota Need to End the Drought?

To say that things have been dry in Minnesota this spring and summer is kind of an understatement because we need a LOT of rain to end our current drought. Unless you've been watering it, if your lawn gets any direct sunlight (like our backyard does) it's probably been looking a little dry and brown lately. (And not just from the spots the dogs made, either.) Or maybe you've noticed that the water level is pretty low on area ponds, lakes, streams and lakes here in southeast Minnesota, as well.
Rochester, MNPosted by
KROC News

Open Letter to the Rochester Resident Mowing His Lawn at 2:38 AM

True story of an incident that happened in Rochester, Minnesota at 2:38 am. Have you ever watched the movie "The 'Burbs"? At times, I feel like this movie is my life. DISCLAIMER: I have some amazing neighbors who are all so genuine and kind and I know would be there to help us if we ever needed a stick of butter or where I could run if there was ever an emergency.
Olmsted County, MNPosted by
KROC News

Two Hurt In Rural Olmsted County Motorcycle Crash

Dover, MN (KROC AM News) - A motorcycle crash in rural Olmsted County injured two people. The sheriff’s office says 24-year-old Cole McGuire of Chatfield lost control of his motorcycle and crashed south of Dover around 10:30 pm Sunday. A passenger - 29-year-old Kristin Winkels of Chatfield - suffered head...
Colorado StatePosted by
KROC News

Colorado Man Drowns When Storm Capsizes Canoe in Minnesota

ELY (AP) -- Sheriff's officials say a Colorado man has drowned after a severe storm moving through the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota capsized his canoe. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday multiple agencies responded to a report of a water emergency on Loon Lake.

Comments / 0

Community Policy