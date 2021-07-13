After Over 20 Pedestrian Deaths – MnDOT Launches New Walk Safely Campaign

It's a good thing Minnesota isn't known as the Land of 10,000 Waterfalls, because our ongoing drought is causing many of them to simply dry up. There's no doubt Minnesota is in the middle of a serious drought right now. I can only recall two separate rain events at our house in northwest Rochester over the past month or so. And, it's not just me. Earlier this week, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said that 52 percent of Minnesota now experiencing severe drought and 4 percent was experiencing extreme drought as declared that the entire state had moved into a drought warning phase.