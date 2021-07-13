Carmen Electra's Stunning Net Worth Revealed
Carmen Electra is one of the most notorious women in the entertainment industry. Formerly known as Tara Leigh Patrick, Electra began her professional career as a singer, following in the footsteps of her musical parents (via The Famous People). After moving to Hollywood in the early 1990s, the dazzling blonde had the opportunity to audition for a girl group Prince was forming (via Billboard). Electra didn't snag the part, but won the icon's favor and signed her first deal with Paisley Park Records (via Lapalme Magazine). Prince helped Electra record her debut album and launch her music career.www.thelist.com
