AACI Statement on supporting diversity, equity and inclusion and IBE Education Conference

The African American Coalition of Indianapolis (AACI) has observed with alarm and trepidation the efforts of certain media, politicians, and social commentators, who seem intent on further fracturing political discourse, disseminating false narratives and otherwise creating division between citizens. Some are distorting well-conceived efforts in education, business, local and state governments, and religious bodies to correct documented inequities, policies and practices that disenfranchised African Americans, women, Native Americans, and other citizens in the United States.