It’s Fair Time

Sunday, July 25 at 7 p.m., the Grundy County 4-H Livestock Exhibitors will once again hold their Livestock Auction. As you may recall, 2020 was an on-line Donation substitute for the Auction. While it was amazingly successful, there is nothing like the real thing. This year, due to Covid-related decisions that had to be made in the Spring of 2021, the Auction will be “modified”. One of those Spring decisions was to make livestock shows “off the trailer” with no livestock required to stay overnight on the fairgrounds. Because of this, there will be no livestock at the Auction itself. Photos will be taken of all Livestock Youth with their entries that will be shown as the Youth pass through the sale following the Auction’s normal qualifying Lot system. No LIVE beef, sheep or swine will change hands as a result of the Auction. Winning bidders will pay only the amount bid per pound minus the established market price per pound. Buyers may privately contact the sellers to negotiate a private sale of the live animal. Normally, live beef, sheep and swine have been transported to the Chenoa Locker, courtesy of the Auction Committee and Chenoa Locker. There will be no transportation offered to Chenoa Locker in 2021. No market price will be established for goats, poultry and rabbits and the buyers will pay the full per head bid price. Winning Bidders may contact the sellers if there is a desire to take possession of the purchase.