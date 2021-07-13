Cancel
Agriculture

It’s Fair Time

eurekaherald.com
 11 days ago

This week’s column will be a bit different. This week I won’t be giving instructions on how to implement a new agriculture practice, or discussing the newest research that is being conducted at our land grant universities. Instead, this week I would like to reflect. Most folks know me as...

www.eurekaherald.com

Lebanon, PALancaster Farming

Opinion: Making Memories One Fair at a Time

Over the past few months, many of us in the Lancaster Farming editorial department have remarked about how exciting it is to be able to go out to fairs again this year. After a year of cancellations, having a relatively normal fair season is like a breath of fresh air.
PoliticsPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

It’s Now Marias Fair FUNTIME!

We're all fired up this week for our 80th Annual 4 County Marias County Fair, & tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon at 2:30, Ramona Kinyon from the Marias Fair will be returning to the Puffman Show. Romona will fill us in on this week's fair fun & share some exciting news about the NEW carnival at the fair this week. By the way, our 4 County Fair OFFICIALLY will get underway on Wednesday, with 4-H interview judging and the livestock weigh-ins. Marias Fair Fun Time, it is MORE than time. We're READY!
Grundy County, ILWSPY NEWS

It's Auction Time at the Grundy County 4-H Fair

Sunday, July 25 at 7 p.m., the Grundy County 4-H Livestock Exhibitors will once again hold their Livestock Auction. As you may recall, 2020 was an on-line Donation substitute for the Auction. While it was amazingly successful, there is nothing like the real thing. This year, due to Covid-related decisions that had to be made in the Spring of 2021, the Auction will be “modified”. One of those Spring decisions was to make livestock shows “off the trailer” with no livestock required to stay overnight on the fairgrounds. Because of this, there will be no livestock at the Auction itself. Photos will be taken of all Livestock Youth with their entries that will be shown as the Youth pass through the sale following the Auction’s normal qualifying Lot system. No LIVE beef, sheep or swine will change hands as a result of the Auction. Winning bidders will pay only the amount bid per pound minus the established market price per pound. Buyers may privately contact the sellers to negotiate a private sale of the live animal. Normally, live beef, sheep and swine have been transported to the Chenoa Locker, courtesy of the Auction Committee and Chenoa Locker. There will be no transportation offered to Chenoa Locker in 2021. No market price will be established for goats, poultry and rabbits and the buyers will pay the full per head bid price. Winning Bidders may contact the sellers if there is a desire to take possession of the purchase.
Pratt County, KSkiowacountysignal.com

It's Pratt County fair time, and time to make memories

It's time for the Pratt County Fair, as well as for many county fairs around Kansas, and while I initially want to gush about all the fun that can be had and the many important connections made with folks in county fair settings, I have to admit the experiences I most readily recall from my own fair-time years weren't always that positive.
Agriculturewnewsj.com

‘21 Fair’s Market Turkey winners

For Market Turkey, Bronze Tom: Shown from left are: front, Champion Lexus Rieley and Reserve Champion John Michael Streety; and, back, Poultry Queen Alyssa Hutchinson and Judge Mark Lange. For the 2021 fair’s Market Turkey, White Tom: From left are: front, Reserve Champion & Reserve Overall winner Logan Fugate; and...
Agriculturewnewsj.com

Fair’s Poultry Meat Pen of 3 winners

For Reserve Grand Champion Meat Pen of Three: From left are Poultry Queen Alyssa Hutchinson, winner Mallory Thompson, Judge Mike Murphy, and Fair Queen Shaleigh Duncan. For Poultry, Grand Champion Meat Pen of Three: From left are Poultry Queen Alyssa Hutchinson, winner Warren Murphy, Judge Mike Murphy, and Fair Queen Shaleigh Duncan.
Garfield County, COGlenwood Springs Post Independent

The unofficial and by no means complete guide to a great time at the Garfield County Fair

With so much to do and see at this year’s Garfield County Fair, it almost seems like the wide array of events are simply too big for one’s britches. If you don’t necessarily have your mind set on what you’re interested in experiencing this year in Rifle, keep in mind that the county fair is more than a celebration of all things Americana. It’s a unique showcase of scientific achievements, hard work and perseverance.
Books & LiteratureGloucester Daily Times

WOODS TO WRITING DESK: On hiatus

We explorers took a hiatus from the writing desk this week to go hike the trails on a different island. Can you guess which one?. In the interim, send your trail ideas to tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
Cyclingbaldwin-bulletin.com

From the Editor's Desk: Crazy guy on a bike

Similar to any line of work, being in this job, one can plan accordingly and on deadline day, those plans can blow up in your face and you have to adjust. Such a scenario played out for me this week. I received an email a couple of weeks ago from Steve O’Rourke, who has an office down the street from where the Bulletin was.
Livingston County, ILpontiacdailyleader.com

View from the Cab: Time now for the Livingston County fair

A year away from fairs has us all looking forward to this week’s Livingston County Ag Fair at the 4-H fairgrounds near Pontiac. This will be our family’s temporary home Wednesday through Saturday as our son Kasen makes his in-person showing debut. We had the virtual experience last year but are thrilled to be back on the grounds. Catch us in the dairy barn throughout the week or say “hey” while I am wondering around gathering stories and conducting interviews.
Gladwin County, MIGladwin County Record

Gladwin’s little fair makes a big impact

The 46th annual Gladwin County Fair was one to remember. After last year’s cancelation due to the restrictions on public gatherings, the Gladwin County Fair Association put together a wonderful fair last week that entertained more people than previous years. The absence of the fair last year wasn’t the only...
Agriculturecowboystatedaily.com

Dennis Sun: County Fairs Are The Best Time Of Year For Ag Folks

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In Wyoming and across the region, it’s the start of county fair season. I like to think of this as a time of celebration for agriculture. This celebration is taking place in the show barns, show rings and the 4-H and...
Cortland, NYcortlandstandard.net

‘It’s been fun’: Junior fair wraps

Driving along Homer Avenue — windows down to invite an unseasonably cool summer breeze to tousle your hair — the tune of laughter becomes clearer the closer you go to the Cortland County Fairgrounds. The ferris wheel peeks over the tops of the neighboring buildings, and as you join the...

