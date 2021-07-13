Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'A Hero' Review: Asghar Farhadi Chews More Than He Bites Off in This Tale of a Desperate Good Samaritan

By Owen Gleiberman
Middletown Press
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn movies like “A Separation,” “The Past,” and “The Salesman,” the Iranian writer-director Asghar Farhadi has demonstrated a unique ability to take “ordinary” human situations, usually on the domestic front, and play them out in a way that is so minutely authentic yet suspenseful that they give you the sensation that life itself, if observed closely enough, is a kind of thriller. “A Hero,” Farhadi’s latest film (it’s his fourth to premiere at Cannes), very much wants to be a drama of that ilk. Its story of an achingly modest and desperate man who becomes, all too fleetingly, a much discussed figure on television and social media is a story that one could easily imagine being set within the bubbling maelstrom of our own frenetic image culture.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armand Assante
Person
Asghar Farhadi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Separation#Iranian#Abbas Kiarostami
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
India
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
Related
MoviesComicBook

Disney Quietly Removed a Fan-Favorite Jack Black Movie From Disney Plus

When it comes to streaming services, it's not uncommon for various platforms to make changes to their offerings by adding and removing content not only to keep things fresh but also for contractual reasons. Now, Disney+ has removed a fan-favorite Jack Black film from the platform, 2010's Gulliver's Travels. As of August 1st, the film is no longer available to stream on Disney+ in the United States.
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Engelbert Humperdinck calls on fans to pay respects to wife

Engelbert Humperdinck has called on fans, friends and neighbours to pay their respects along the route of his wife's funeral. The Leicester singer's wife Patricia died in February after contracting Covid-19. In a YouTube video, Humperdinck said: "Patricia was a proud Leicester lady, salt-of-the-earth and very much loved." He added...
CelebritiesNME

US actor Jay Pickett dies on set of western film

Jay Pickett, who is best known for his recurring role on General Hospital, has died on the set of his upcoming film. The 60-year-old actor was filming western Treasure Valley, which he both wrote and starred in, when he died sitting on a horse, according to co-star Jim Heffel. “Jay...
CelebritiesMaxim

Scarlett Johansson 'Shocked' By Disney's Response to Lawsuit Suggesting She Was 'Insensitive' to Pandemic

Scarlett Johansson is at war with Disney, and in responding to Scarjo's recently filed lawsuit against the entertainment giant, the House of Mouse isn't mincing words. The Black Widow star filed suit against Disney on July 29, 2021, alleging breach of contract. The breach in question: Black Widow's simultaneous release in theaters and on the "Premier Access" level of its still-new streamer, Disney+.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Wedding SHOCKER Sheila Tells Finn ‘I’m Your Mother’

Bold and the Beautiful fans are in for a huge treat with this Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) wedding day exclusive from ET. For weeks the drama has been unfolding on Bold and the Beautiful about what Finn’s big secret was. Just recently Finn told his Fiance Steffy with his dad Jack Finnegan (Ted King) standing by his side that he was adopted. Check out the exclusive sneak peek of the shocking moments. But remember things arent always how they seem when a super villainess is involved…
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Dave Bautista Claims He's 'Broke' and 'Had Nothing' Before Joining 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

When recalling his past poverty, the former wrestler-turned-actor reveals that he often borrowed money to 'pay for food, pay for rent' and 'buy [his] kids Christmas presents.'. AceShowbiz - Dave Bautista divulged that he was "broke" before joining "Guardians of the Galaxy". When opening up about his past financial struggles in a new interview, the former wrestler-turned-actor claimed he "had nothing" back then.

Comments / 0

Community Policy