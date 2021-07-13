Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Paris Hilton Gets New Netflix Cooking Show

walls102.com
 11 days ago

Paris Hilton is coming out with a cooking show on August 4th called “Cooking with Paris”. It’ll be six episodes of her trying out new recipes and ingredients and exotic kitchen appliances with celebrity friends. You might be thinking, “What the heck, why?” Well . . . in case you missed it . . . she went viral early last year with a video where she made lasagna. Keep in mind she is NOT a trained chef, so it could be quite entertaining to watch her learn . . . I might even learn a thing or two.

www.walls102.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paris Hilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking Show#Kitchen Appliances
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosHuffingtonPost

Paris Hilton Will Hit The Kitchen (Yes, Really) For A Netflix Cooking Series

More than a decade after “The Simple Life” last aired, Paris Hilton is gearing up to embark on a new domestic adventure. The 40-year-old socialite and entertainer this week unveiled plans for a Netflix show, “Cooking With Paris.” Due out Aug. 4, the six-episode series is set to turn “the traditional cooking show upside down” and prove that Hilton “can cook ... kind of,” according to press notes. In addition, viewers can look forward to the host’s “glam kitchen wardrobe and party-throwing skills,” as well as appearances by “some of her fab celeb friends.”
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

Paris Hilton's new super short '90s bob is downright adorable

You want to know what's hot? Paris Hilton's new bob hairstyle that has the kind of blowdry your teenage self (and now adult you) would be dying over. We're used to Paris switching up her look all the time, it's almost like she has a different hairstyle for all the different business hats she wears.
Orlando, FLOrlando Sentinel

Orlando chef competes on new Discovery+ cooking show

Orlando chef Gerald Sombright competes in a new Discovery+ cooking contest called “The Globe,” which debuts July 17. “I’m excited to be on the show,” said Sombright, the chef de cuisine at Knife & Spoon at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grand Lakes. “The talent profile on the show is really high. It’s a serious cooking show as far as the competitors, so I’m really proud to cook alongside the other people.”
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Taskmaster's Phil Wang gets release date for brand new Netflix show

Stand-up comedian and Taskmaster favourite Phil Wang is bringing his newest show to Netflix, and the streamer has announced that it will be releasing pretty darn soon. Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang (brilliant name there) will be coming to Netflix on August 10, and will see him tackle "race, romance, politics, and his mixed British-Malaysian heritage".
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Paris Hilton Tells Jamie Spears, 'Free Britney'

Paris Hilton wants Britney Spears' father to start listening to the chorus of voices demanding he let her out of the conservatorship pronto ... and she's sending her friend lotsa love. Paris was heading into Fia Restaurant Monday night in Santa Monica with her sister, Nicky -- who was hosting...
TV Seriesgamingideology.com

Netflix New Shows: “CoCoMelon” and “Little Baby Bum” Get New Series and Specials at Netflix – Netflix News

Netflix has announced that their animated kids shows “CoCoMelon” and “Little Baby Bum” will be getting new series as well as specials. The preschool series’ expanded content will begin to arrive on Netflix globally in 2022. Netflix and Moonbug Entertainment Ltd. will produce four new 1 hour specials as nursery rhyme compilations; along with three seasons (24 x 7-min episodes) of CoComelon Lane, which will deliver brand-new adventures from JJ and his best friends as they experience life’s big moments as little kids.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

Paris Hilton ‘Loves’ These Collagen Eye Masks — Now Just $12

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Our eyes are always giving us away. The only way we can really cover up their emotional reactions is with a big pair of sunglasses, but when it comes to them giving away our age or how little we slept the night before, we definitely have some options.
Designers & Collectionsfashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Gigi Hadid Talks Motherhood, Megan Thee Stallion Is A Total Boss In Coach’s Latest Campaign, Cooking With Paris Hilton, And More!

Coach x BAPE tap Megan Thee Stallion to front latest campaign. BAPE alert, or babe alert?! For the latest iteration of Coach x BAPE, the New York City label and the Japanese streetwear powerhouse enlisted *hot girl* Megan Thee Stallion to show us all exactly how to strike a pose. The exclusive capsule not only marks the duo’s second collaboration, but also fuses both BAPE’s skater aesthetic and Coach’s sophistication. Debuting today, the campaign—shot by photographer Sandy Kim—also features singer Cordae and Japanese model Kōki. Hoodies, sneakers, bags, and t-shirts decorated with a limited-edition print (Coach’s ‘C’ monogram blended with BAPE’s APE HEAD logo) are for the taking. Beginning July 24, with retail stamps from $95 to $595, the capsule is all yours.
Sacramento, CASacramento Magazine

Local Chef To Appear on New Cooking TV Show

Sacramento chef Chris Barnum-Dann appears as a contestant on a new cooking competition TV show premiering this weekend on discovery+. Barnum-Dann, owner of Localis in midtown Sacramento, competes against three other chefs on an episode of “The Globe,” a show that tests the chefs’ abilities to cook food from some of the world’s greatest food destinations.
TV & Videostvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: Starz renews Raising Kanan, Cedric the Entertainer to host the Emmys, Netflix gets cooking with Paris Hilton, ESPN+ price hike, Showtime orders Vanessa Bayer comedy and more!

Starz has renewed ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ for Season 2 ahead of the series premiere July 18th. The ‘Power’ spinoff stars Mekai Curtis as the teenage version of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s character from the original Power series. Patina Miller plays his mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas. The series is the second of four Power spinoff series. ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ will also be back for Season 2.
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Kathy Hilton Explains to Nicky and Paris Why She Loves to Host Instagram Lives SO MUCH

As fans have learned since Kathy Hilton joined Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she is always open and sometimes a little wacky. So perhaps Instagram Live is the perfect art form for Kathy to express herself. She's done a number of them throughout this season where she is sometimes joined by her sister, RHOBH cast member Kyle Richards. Sometimes those chats take place on the way to an event, or sometimes they're just home and hanging out with one another. But they are always amusing.
New York City, NY6sqft

Under new Netflix management, historic Paris Theater will reopen next month

Midtown’s Paris Theater is New York City’s longest-running arthouse cinema and only remaining single-screen movie theater. On August 6th, the historic theater on 58th Street will hold its grand re-opening following a renovation that added new carpeting, drapes, and a marquee. After opening in 1948, the 571-seat theater closed in 2019 when its lease expired. But later that same year, Netflix announced that it reached a lease agreement to preserve the landmark and keep it open for “special events, screenings, and theatrical releases of its films.”
New York City, NYIn Style

Rihanna Wore a See-Through Blouse and the Tiniest Mini Skirt

Rihanna's fashion tour across Manhattan (and anywhere she goes really) is endless inspiration for tackling a summer of nostalgic trends, a la her iconic pink fuzzy bucket hat and matching dress. And now her latest New York City look was another head turner — I'm taking notes. The Fenty Beauty...

Comments / 0

Community Policy