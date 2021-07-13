Paris Hilton Gets New Netflix Cooking Show

As fans have learned since Kathy Hilton joined Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she is always open and sometimes a little wacky. So perhaps Instagram Live is the perfect art form for Kathy to express herself. She's done a number of them throughout this season where she is sometimes joined by her sister, RHOBH cast member Kyle Richards. Sometimes those chats take place on the way to an event, or sometimes they're just home and hanging out with one another. But they are always amusing.