Update: Lauren Burnham is on the mend as she remains hospitalized with mastitis. The Bachelor Nation star took to her Instagram Story on July 22 to thank fans for reaching out in light of the medical issue. "feeling so much better today," Lauren captioned a selfie, which you can see below. "thank you for all of the well wishes. love you guys!" ______ Lauren Burnham is not feeling too rosy after coming down with a bad case of mastitis. According to husband Arie Luyendyk Jr., the 29-year-old mom of three is in the hospital to suppress painful inflammation in her breast tissue. He shared a picture of Lauren in the hospital bed to his Instagram...