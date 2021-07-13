Pre-Fair Events Continue For Greenwood County
Events for the 2021 Greenwood County Fair are officially underway as 4-H’ers have participated in both the annual dog show and shooting sports events recently. This Saturday, July 17, 4-H/FFA members will present their photography exhibits from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Matt Samuels Community Building. With several also competing in the annual horse show event, beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday evening, at the Eureka Saddle Club arena.www.eurekaherald.com
