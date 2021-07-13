‘ProtonVPN’ Introduces a New Smart Protocol Selection

WhatsApp to soon have desktop beta which will have multitasking device support for connecting up to 4 devices at the same time. WhatsApp, one of the most popular messaging applications with having over 2 billion users worldwide, is working on a WhatsApp for the desktop beta which will also have multitasking device support for up to 4 devices simultaneously. It will let you connect your WhatsApp account on up to four devices, including only one smartphone. The remaining three devices include WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp desktop, and Facebook Portal. This feature will also give you the benefit of using WhatsApp on your linked devices without an active internet connection on the main device.