‘ProtonVPN’ Introduces a New Smart Protocol Selection

By Andrew Orr
Mac Observer
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProtonVPN got an update on Tuesday with a new feature called Smart Protocol Selection. It will automatically detect and use the VPN protocol that works best on a given network, such as OpenVPN and IKEv2. This update also prepares the app for something called VPN Accelerator which will be in a future update. There are new Info buttons to provide additional information about features and supported streaming services, and the VPN connection stability has been improved.

