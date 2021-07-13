Kayaking and paddle boarding a growing outdoor activity at Lake Overholser

For many outdoor enthusiasts, particularly those that enjoy a relaxing day spent kayaking or paddle boarding on one of their favorite lakes or rivers, Oklahoma City offers several venues where they can dip their paddles. One location paddlers have been flocking to in recent years is Lake Overholser, a city-built reservoir located on the west side of Oklahoma City, south of Route 66. There, paddlers can enjoy a casual, scenic adventure as they meander north through the winding marshes of the Stinchcomb Wildlife Refuge along the North Canadian River where plenty of wildlife – mainly birds, fish and turtles – like to hang out.