Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma City, OK

Kayaking and paddle boarding a growing outdoor activity at Lake Overholser

By Harve Allen
OKC VeloCity
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many outdoor enthusiasts, particularly those that enjoy a relaxing day spent kayaking or paddle boarding on one of their favorite lakes or rivers, Oklahoma City offers several venues where they can dip their paddles. One location paddlers have been flocking to in recent years is Lake Overholser, a city-built reservoir located on the west side of Oklahoma City, south of Route 66. There, paddlers can enjoy a casual, scenic adventure as they meander north through the winding marshes of the Stinchcomb Wildlife Refuge along the North Canadian River where plenty of wildlife – mainly birds, fish and turtles – like to hang out.

www.velocityokc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Lifestyle
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kayaks#Lake Overholser#Fish And Wildlife#Kayaking#Paddle#Riversport Okc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Related
Wyoming StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Wyoming senator Mike Enzi dies after bicycle accident

Former Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wy.) died after sustaining serious injuries from a bicycle accident on Friday, his family said late Monday. Enzi, 77, was known as one of the more conservative lawmakers during his time on Capitol Hill, where he served for four terms in the Senate before retiring late last year. The senator served as chair of the Senate Budget Committee and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer attacked in California

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) was attacked in Oakland, Calif., on Monday but not seriously injured, according to a statement on her official Twitter account. Boxer, 80, was allegedly pushed in the back by an assailant who stole her cellphone before jumping into a waiting car, according to her statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy