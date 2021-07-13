Cancel
Public Safety

Search for missing hike runner enters day 4

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe search for missing runner Philip Kreycik extends into its 4th day. Law enforcement and volunteer crews are keeping hope, while knowing the circumstances at stake. KTVU's James Torrez reports.

