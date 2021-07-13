Search for missing hike runner enters day 4

The search for missing East Bay runner Philip Kreycik has been scaled back after attempts to find him were unsuccessful.Mr Kreycik, 37, went missing last Saturday after telling his wife he was going for a run in Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park.A major search effort, on foot and using tracking dogs, drones and planes fitted with thermal imaging equipment took place this week to no avail."We should have seen him by now," said Sgt. Ray Kelly of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. “There should have been something that led us to him, and that’s what’s hard to digest here."There was brief...