Trustee Member, Alumnus Cliff Ensley Reflects on Taking Challenges, Making an Impact

In 1978, Cliff Ensley ’69, ’70, G’71 had an idea to start his own business and just $2,500 to do it. He was used to taking on challenges—there was no stopping him. Growing up, he struggled with a learning disability—at a time when learning disabilities were not recognized—and then went on to earn three degrees at Syracuse University: in economics and industrial engineering and an MBA. A walk-on student-athlete, he finished his playing years as the last three-sport letter winner—in football, lacrosse and wrestling—at Syracuse.