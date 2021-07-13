Cancel
Limited rain with normal July heat

By Grant Roberts
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KSLA) - Over the next few days, there will be little to no day-to-day change. There will not be much rain each day, but also temperatures will not be getting too hot either. So, the weather is actually really nice for July standards!. Overnight, it will remain nice and quiet...

