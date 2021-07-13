Hedge fund firm Silver Creek Capital hires executive from GCM Grosvenor

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSGX. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6,938.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,251,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,865 shares during the period. Platt Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 461,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,602,000 after acquiring an additional 117,642 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 422,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,912,000 after acquiring an additional 41,904 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after acquiring an additional 136,954 shares during the period.