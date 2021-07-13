Cancel
Hedge fund firm Silver Creek Capital hires executive from GCM Grosvenor

By Thomson Reuters
 12 days ago

BOSTON (Reuters) – Silver Creek Capital Management, which invests in alternative assets like hedge funds for clients, on Tuesday said it hired a portfolio manager from alternative asset management giant GCM Grosvenor. Brendan Connor has joined Seattle-headquartered Silver Creek Capital as a managing director and will be a portfolio manager...

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSGX. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6,938.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,251,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,865 shares during the period. Platt Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 461,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,602,000 after acquiring an additional 117,642 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 422,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,912,000 after acquiring an additional 41,904 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after acquiring an additional 136,954 shares during the period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Has $21.84 Million Position in SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,365,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. SharpSpring accounts for approximately 4.9% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of SharpSpring worth $21,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Price Target to $52.00

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 564,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,075 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $31,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gillson Capital LP Reduces Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gillson Capital LP reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,265 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 2.4% of Gillson Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $28,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Eaton Vance Management Acquires 65,036 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,036 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $37,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 18,507 Shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,507 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.02% of Hennessy Advisors worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $98.96 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 284,023 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.37% of CBRE Group worth $98,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.19% of Dollar General worth $92,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Purchases 186 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
EconomyPosted by
Fortune

How a hedge fund is forcing change at ExxonMobil

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. It's, to put it mildly, a rarity for any VC—let alone one at an unknown hedge fund—to step in and upend the board of one of the world's biggest companies. But in May, that's exactly what happened at Exxon Mobil, when Chris James and Engine No. 1, the investment firm he founded, stepped in.
MarketsValueWalk

These Are The Ten Worst Performing Hedge Funds

The Hedge Fund industry continues to exhibit robust performance, both in terms of return and asset flows, in 2021. According to eVestment’s May 2021 Hedge Fund Asset Flows report, fresh inflows has increased the AUM to a record at $3.57 trillion. The average YTD (as of May) return was just over 9%. However, this doesn’t mean that all hedge funds were able to earn a return (or above average) for their investors. Let’s take a look at the ten worst performing hedge funds.
Commodities & FuturePosted by
Forbes

Hedge Funds Invest In Crypto

Many leading hedge funds are aggressively increasing exposure to blockchain technologies and cryptocurrency. This week Antigua-based crypto derivatives exchange FTX closed a record $900 million fundraise at an $18 billion valuation. Hedge fund leaders Paul Tudor Jones, Alan Howard, Third Point and Millennium were among those participating in the funding. FTX has quickly become one of the main challengers to Coinbase and Finance. FTX averages more than $10 billion in daily trading volume and has more than 1 million users, ranging from retail investors to sophisticated day traders, family offices and experienced institutional traders.
BusinessTrendHunter.com

Instant Delivery Firm Funding

Jokr, the instant delivery firm, recently announced it raised $170 million in Series A capital from several global investment firms, including Balderton Capital, Tiger Global Management, and GGV Capital. The brand, which sells groceries and other instant-need items, is hoping to use this funding to expand its growth across the United States, Europe, and Latin America. Currently, the firm boasts 10 fulfillment hubs across New York City as well as nine other central cities worldwide.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Analysis-SPAC u-turn mars Ackman's hedge fund pivot

(Reuters) - It was poised to be William Ackman's brilliant pivot from activist hedge fund manager to prominent dealmaker. It ended up souring his rebranding. Ackman last year launched a $4 billion special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), the largest blank-check acquisition firm ever raised. With backing from his investors and available bank debt, he amassed enough firepower to take public a company worth tens of billions of dollars.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Some hedge funds stick with reflation trade despite bond position pain

July 21 (Reuters) - Some hedge funds are holding onto their bets against Treasuries even after a sharp U.S. government bond rally bruised bearish investors earlier this week. Leveraged funds were net short several longer-dated maturities of Treasuries in futures markets, the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed. This potentially left them vulnerable to the bond rally as some market participants exited the so-called reflation trade on concerns that U.S. growth will slow in the second half of the year.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Pacific Biosciences To Buy DNA Sequencing Firm For Up To $800M, Announces $300M Capital Raise For Deal Funding

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB) has agreed to acquire Omniome, a San Diego-based company developing a short-read sequencing platform. Under the terms of the agreement, PacBio will acquire Omniome for an upfront payment of $600 million consisting of 9.4 million PacBio shares and $300 million in cash, plus an additional $200 million as milestone payments.
BusinessEntrepreneur

Bella Vita Organic Raises $10 Mn Funding From Ananta Capital

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Direct-to-consumer personal care brand Bella Vita Organic has announced on Tuesday to have raised $10 million from Ananta Capital, a private equity platform backed by the Mumbai-based Taparia family of Famy Care Group.

