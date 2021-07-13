Relaxed Katie Ledecky Ready for Her Toughest Challenge Yet in Tokyo

Whatever her medal count at the end of the Games, Katie Ledecky will almost certainly make Olympic history in Tokyo. This Summer Olympics marks the first time that women will be allowed to compete in the 1,500-meter freestyle, an event that Ledecky is predicted to dominate. Five years ago, Ledecky was crowned the most decorated woman athlete at the Rio Games. Now, she's looking to add up to five more Olympic medals to her already impressive tally, which currently sits at five gold and one silver. Ledecky is a fan favorite across the board, and for good reason. Since her Olympic debut at the 2012 London Games, she's gone undefeated in the 800-meter freestyle — one of five events she'll be competing in this summer. Find her full schedule below.