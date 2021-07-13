Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Relaxed Katie Ledecky Ready for Her Toughest Challenge Yet in Tokyo

By David Rieder
SwimInfo
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRelaxed Katie Ledecky Ready for Her Toughest Challenge Yet in Tokyo. After a year-plus where nothing was normal, Katie Ledecky was finally in a spot that felt comfortable and familiar. The disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic meant that the west coast-based Ledecky did not see her family on the east coast for more than a year before last month’s Olympic Trials, and she still has not been back to her Maryland home since Christmas 2019. She spent months swimming in a backyard pool in the spring of 2020 and then entered a post-lockdown new normal including lots of social distancing and little travel.

www.swimmingworldmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Ledecky
Person
Federica Pellegrini
Person
Krisztina Egerszegi
Person
Simona Quadarella
Person
Missy Franklin
Person
Rebecca Adlington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Swimming#Olympic Trials#Stanford#The U S Olympic#The World Records#Olympic Outlook Ledecky
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Stanford University
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
The Independent

Who is Katie Ledecky? The record-breaking Team USA swimmer

She is the world’s most dominant freestyle swimmer and heads to Tokyo as an overwhelming favorite to strike gold again. And Katie Ledecky needs just three gold medals to tie Jenny Thompson as the most successful female Olympic swimmer.Katie, whose full name is Kathleen, made her Olympic debut at the 2012 Games in London at the age of 15, the youngest member of Team USA.In her first Olympics she won a gold medal and broke the world record in the women’s 800m freestyle.Four years later in Rio De Janeiro she won four gold medals, one silver and broke two...
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

The Women’s World Records Most Likely to be Broken at the Tokyo Olympics

The Women’s World Records Most Likely to be Broken at the Tokyo Olympics. So far in 2021, only three swimmers have set long course world records, and two of those were at the European Championships in 50-meter events that will not be contested at the Olympics. So the only record-setter preparing to go for gold in that event in Tokyo is Australia’s Kaylee McKeown, who swam a 57.45 in the 100 back at Australia’s Olympic Trials last month to knock 0.12 off Regan Smith’s previous world record. But the biggest meet on swimming’s calendar is almost sure to produce more of these records.
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

A Look At the Most Iconic Pool Moments From the Olympic Games: From Dawn Fraser to Michael Phelps

A Look At the Most Iconic Pool Moments From the Olympic Games. In the summer of 2019, one year prior to the original date of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Swimming World designed a series that would pay homage to the history of the sport on its biggest stage. Dubbed Takeoff to Tokyo, the series would feature some of the most-intriguing storylines from the more than 100 years of the Games.
Williston, NDWilliston Daily Herald

Williston and world will be watching Katie Ledecky

From London to Rio the time has finally come for fans around the world to once again enjoy the swimming exploits of Kathleen Genevieve “Katie” Ledecky. Katie is the daughter of former Coyote swimmer Mary Gen (Hagan) Ledecky and the granddaughter of Kathleen and the late Dr. E. J. “Bud” Hagan of Williston.
FIFAFOX Sports

Katie Ledecky, Sunisa Lee highlight stars to watch at the Tokyo Olympics

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are coming fast, and we're only a few days away from watching some of our favorite athletes compete on the world's biggest stage. On Friday, NBC will air its first morning broadcast of an Olympic Opening Ceremony, live from the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo at 6:55 a.m. ET. The Games will feature a record 33 competitions and 339 events held in 42 competition venues, and there will be no shortage of star power.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Katie Ledecky’s Relationship History Is A Total Mystery

Ever since she won her first Olympic gold medal at age 15 at the London 2012 games, Katie Ledecky’s personal life has been a topic of interest. At the time, she was making headlines for becoming one of the best competitive swimmers in the world, and she trained so hard that she quickly became a five-time Olympic gold medalist by the age of 19. Due to her massive success, fans are curious to know more about the athlete’s relationship history, including who Katie Ledecky is dating. But as any private person will tell you, they never kiss and tell.
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
POPSUGAR

3-Time Olympian Katie Ledecky Is Set to Make History in Tokyo — Here's When to Watch

Whatever her medal count at the end of the Games, Katie Ledecky will almost certainly make Olympic history in Tokyo. This Summer Olympics marks the first time that women will be allowed to compete in the 1,500-meter freestyle, an event that Ledecky is predicted to dominate. Five years ago, Ledecky was crowned the most decorated woman athlete at the Rio Games. Now, she's looking to add up to five more Olympic medals to her already impressive tally, which currently sits at five gold and one silver. Ledecky is a fan favorite across the board, and for good reason. Since her Olympic debut at the 2012 London Games, she's gone undefeated in the 800-meter freestyle — one of five events she'll be competing in this summer. Find her full schedule below.
Sportsussa.edu

Shohei Ohtani, Katie Ledecky Named Academy June Athletes of the Month

A baseball player having a historic season and a dominant swimmer were voted the United States Sports Academy’s Athletes of the Month after their performances on the world stage in the month of June. Baseball rising star Shohei Ohtani of Japan and American swimmer Katie Ledecky took home the honors for the month.
Swimming & Surfingtalesbuzz.com

Katie Ledecky compared to Michael Phelps: How do the Olympic swimming GOATs stack up?

American swimming fans have been spoiled in recent years to have the two greatest swimmers of all time competing in red, white and blue swim caps. From his breakout 2004 Athens Olympics performance through his final games in the 2016 Rio Summer Games, Michael Phelps was the premier talent in the sport, with no one displaying the kind of success he had in the history of swimming. Since the 2012 London Olympics, Katie Ledecky has become the world’s best distance swimmer and holds more international gold medals than any female swimmer in history.
SportsWCNC

Tokyo Olympics live streams for July 25; Watch Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sunday brings Simone Biles and the U.S. women’s gymnasts to the floor to compete for spots in the individual all-around and apparatus finals. They will start at 2:10 a.m. ET and in addition to overall coverage, there will be an individual livestream dedicated to just following the Americans. You can also see them during NBC’s primetime coverage Sunday night.
Swimming & Surfingolympics.com

Michael Phelps advises Katie Ledecky to have fun at Tokyo 2020

Michael Phelps believes the key to Katie Ledecky’s success at Tokyo 2020 is to enjoy the experience. Freestyle swimming queen Ledecky has been the subject of an intense media spotlight in the run up to the Olympics. And the first final of her uniquely congested schedule is a much-anticipated 400 free rematch with Australia’s Ariarne Titmus.
WorldWashington Post

Once inspired by Katie Ledecky, Australia’s Ariarne Titmus now seeks to dethrone her

TOKYO — Ariarne Titmus was just 15, just beginning to emerge as a freestyle prodigy in Australia, just about to have her mind blown by an American swimmer four years older splashing across her TV screen. It was August 2016, the summer of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, and Katie Ledecky was at the height of her powers. They swam all the same events, Titmus and Ledecky, but the former had never seen anyone swim them like the latter.
Swimming & SurfingNBC Miami

Simone Manuel Aims for Third Gold Medal at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Manuel is back in the pool for her second Olympics, a remarkable achievement after she was diagnosed with overtraining syndrome earlier this year. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, she became the first Black female swimmer with an Olympic gold medal after conquering the 100m freestyle. The Houston-area native --...
Swimming & SurfingMidland Reporter-Telegram

How Katie Ledecky swims faster than the rest of the world

Five years removed from dominating the Olympic pool in Rio de Janeiro, Katie Ledecky is a different swimmer. She's older and stronger, and she has used the time to fine-tune her mechanics, train her body, sculpt her physique and reconsider what's possible. She enters the Tokyo Games with enormous expectations,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy