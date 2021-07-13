Disney Veterans Zenia Mucha and Alan Braverman to Leave at Year's End

WarnerMedia’s CEO thinks that change is coming to streaming no matter who might not like it. Jason Kilar spoke to the New York Times about HBO Max’s performance during the pandemic. During this period, Warner Bros’ streaming service has been a massive winner. There were people who wondered if HBO properties along with TCM and Cartoon Network offerings would be able to claw out their foothold. Over the last year and change, viewers have been delighted by both the quality and variety of their catalog. Releases like Godzilla vs. Kong and Space Jam: A New Legacy have only driven subscriber growth for their platform as well. Everyone isn’t happy with these developments though. Theater owners claim the same-day release model is hurting their business. There might be some truth to that, but the pandemic isn’t over yet and VOD has seen massive returns as some families opt to watch movies at home. It’s hard to argue with the CEO that change is coming in one way or another.