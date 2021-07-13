Welcome To Plathville Season 3 Release Date, Cast, And Religion Explained
The TLC reality show "Welcome to Plathville" is officially returning for Season 3 this summer. The series follows a super conservative and religious family headed by parents Kim and Barry Plath, who raised their nine children on a rural Georgia farm where they are extremely sheltered from the modern world. With an eccentric family and a few children who begin to rebel, the show became a hit for the network since its premiere in 2019.www.nickiswift.com
Comments / 0