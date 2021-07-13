Cancel
Mom-ME Time Series Helps New Mothers

By Door County Pulse
Door County Pulse
 12 days ago

Becoming a mother changes life in so many ways, so Prevea Health is introducing a series of free Zoom talks to help new moms navigate their own needs after having a baby. The Mom-ME Time segments will feature Prevea’s medical experts giving these talks: “Urinary Incontinence,” July 27, 12-12:30 pm; “Mom Guilt,” Aug. 31, 12-12:30 pm; “No Longer Eating for Two,” Sept. 14, 12-12:30 pm; “Your Partner Is Not the Babysitter,” Sept. 21, 12-12:30 pm; “Mom’s After-Baby Body,” Oct. 14, 12:30-1 pm; and “Intimacy after Pregnancy,” Oct. 21, 12:30-1 pm.

