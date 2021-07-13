Cancel
Syracuse, NY

Persistence During Pandemic Leads Fulbrighter to Bulgaria

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike many 2019 graduates, Nathan Shearn’s plans were disrupted when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. After earning his bachelor’s degree in anthropology from the College of Arts and Sciences and the Maxwell School and graduating with honors from the Renée Crown University Honors Program, he received a Fulbright Teaching Assistantship to teach English in Belarus. Unfortunately, as a result of the pandemic, the Fulbright program in Belarus was suspended and he was furloughed from his temporary job in his hometown of Buffalo.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fulbright Scholarship#Fulbright Program#The Maxwell School#English#The State Department#Belarusian#Syracuse University#Turks#Bulgarians
