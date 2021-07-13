9 Simple, Stress-Reducing Items That Doctors and Nurses Always Pack for Vacation

"Forgetting where you parked your car can be annoying. If it happens all the time, it can be disturbing, and you may worry that it's a sign of a more serious condition," says Harvard Health. In fact, it may be Alzheimer's. To stave off the disease, which is a fatal form of dementia, according to the CDC, there are simple things you can do that will reduce your risk—and make you generally healthier, too. Read on for 5 essential, simple tricks to avoid "deadly" Alzheimer's now—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.