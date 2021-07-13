Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

9 Simple, Stress-Reducing Items That Doctors and Nurses Always Pack for Vacation

By Kara Nesvig
Posted by 
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. You know the feeling: you’re on a vacation or a work trip, and suddenly you’re dealing with a headache, motion sickness, or even blisters from a new pair of shoes. Whatever it is, it sucks — and you didn’t pack a remedy for what ails you. Maybe you’re camping and forgot to pack calamine lotion for bug bites, and now you’re awake scratching your knees all night, or you got a nasty sunburn while out kayaking and are in desperate need of aloe’s comforting, cooling touch.

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Motion Sickness#Camping#Time Changes#Bare Aesthetic#Melatonin Travel#Electrolyte#Bandaids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Air Travel
Related
LifestyleMindBodyGreen

Swollen Under-Eyes? Try This Upgraded Cucumber Trick From An MD

No matter how painstakingly you care for the area, it's still pretty common to wake up with tender, swollen under-eyes. This bloating can happen for myriad reasons (namely, allergies, diet, lack of sleep, and even stress), but regardless of the origin, you likely want to soothe the puffiness as soon as it strikes—and fast.
Hair CarePosted by
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey Women battling hair loss from COVID-19

I found out recently that there are some people who have contracted the Covid-19 virus and one of the side effects of that terrible virus is the loss of hair. I recently talked with a friend of mine that got the virus back in March of 2020. She noticed that her hair was slowly falling out at a rate that was concerning but not alarming.
Lifestyletravelawaits.com

The One Item You Need To Finally Get A Good Night’s Sleep

TravelAwaits participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Do you kick your partner in the middle of the night so they roll over and stop snoring? Have you ever considered not just separate beds like in the ’50s, but separate rooms to get a good night’s sleep? We all know and love someone who snores, or perhaps we’re the guilty party.
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

The Secret Eating Trick To Reduce Inflammation, Says Doctor

Studies have routinely shown that chronic inflammation is associated with various chronic diseases, including heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, Crohn's disease, and even cancer, just to name a few. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the prevalence of diseases associated with chronic inflammation is projected to increase persistently over the...
Sciencenwahomepage.com

Your bed may be a germ-filled petri dish, microbiologist warns

(Study Finds) – Your bed is likely the comfiest spot in your home. Unfortunately, it may also be one of the germiest as well, a microbiologist in London warns. In a new paper, a researcher from the University of Westminster explains all the hidden dangers that may actually be turning your mattress into one giant petri dish.
Healtheatthis.com

Simple Tricks to Avoid "Deadly" Alzheimer's, Say Doctors Now

"Forgetting where you parked your car can be annoying. If it happens all the time, it can be disturbing, and you may worry that it's a sign of a more serious condition," says Harvard Health. In fact, it may be Alzheimer's. To stave off the disease, which is a fatal form of dementia, according to the CDC, there are simple things you can do that will reduce your risk—and make you generally healthier, too. Read on for 5 essential, simple tricks to avoid "deadly" Alzheimer's now—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
LifestylePosted by
Mashed

Does Eating A Large Meal Before Bed Really Affect Your Sleep?

If you're not getting enough sleep at night, it can quickly begin to take a toll on your mental and physical health. According to Dr. Allison Siebern, a Head Sleep Science Advisor at Proper, "sleep deprivation has many possible side effects, including memory issues, trouble with thinking/concentration, weakened immune function, risk of diabetes, high blood pressure, and weight gain to name a few" (via Eat This, Not That!). With so much of our health depending on getting seven to nine hours of sleep per night, it's important to eliminate any factors that could prevent you from getting enough rest.
Delaware Statedelawaretoday.com

Reduce Chronic Pain and Stress in Delaware Through Grounding

Recent studies by local Delawareans reveal that walking barefoot can decrease chronic pain while causing better sleep and happier moods. For as long as Delaware yogini Diana Hoscheit can remember, she’s been more comfortable being barefoot than wearing shoes—especially outside. “It just lightens my whole energy and being,” she explains. “There’s also a philosophy in yoga that connecting physically with the earth and nature is important for connecting to our spirit.”
Lafayette, LAPosted by
97.3 The Dawg

Doctors Agree Vacations Are Essential for Good Mental Health

The word essential has certainly taken on a new and glorified meaning over the past 18 months, hasn't it? I think we have all learned the value of essential employees during the recent pandemic. Even though, I still have zero use for essential oils. But for the sake of this article let's assume that essential still means "absolutely necessary, extremely important".
Family Relationshipsparentherald.com

4 Steps to a Stress-Free Family Vacation

Family vacations can be lots of fun, but they can also be stressful! Going away as a family has its challenges, but you shouldn't let this stop you from enjoying vacations and creating happy family memories. Simple preparation and planning will ensure that your trip is relaxed and runs smoothly...
Kidstribuneledgernews.com

MARY MIGLIARO: How to save time, reduce stress getting children dressed

Has this ever happened in your house? The family is getting ready to head out to a friend’s house for a party or to church on Sunday and everyone is getting dressed. Your 5-year-old comes in dressed in a tank top and shorts, not the nice outfit you suggested. You begin to become unglued.
Petsroyalexaminer.com

Keep your cool in the dog days of summer

Dog days of July 3 through August 15 are the hottest days of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. Contrary to folklore, the sea won’t boil and dogs won’t go mad, but there are a few other things we should watch for, such as:. Heat exhaustion. If you lose more...
TravelMedscape News

Best Vacations for Doctors Ready to Travel: Where Should You Go?

Americans are traveling as if they've been unleashed — crowding the skies, highways, and byways, looking for a well-deserved respite. Physicians and other healthcare workers, especially, need a break, far from the concerns of the job. Americans responding to an Expedia survey this spring said they planned to spend more...
TravelWTVF

Vacation Packing Tips

Carson gave tips on how to pack smart for travel. For more information, or to contact Carson for personal styling or a wardrobe consultation, visit www.carsonlove.com. Follow @carsonmlove on Instagram and @styledbycarsonlove on Facebook.
Yogaindenvertimes.com

How to Reduce Stress at Home this Summer

Stress affects how we go about our day-to-day activities and mood in general. If you want to fully enjoy your summer, try using these tips to de-stress your life. The fact that you are constantly worried and thinking about a situation will neither have an impact on the situation nor prevent it from occurring. The fixations on constantly wanting to have things go your way and predetermining outcomes will have you stressing over everything. If there’s a raccoon in your yard every night making noise, focus on what you can control. Raccoons might be able to live up to 12 years in the wild, but your actions can ensure they don’t spend all of them in your yard keeping you awake at night. Situations like this are key examples of when overthinking can become a burden. Keep your thoughts within your control.
LifestyleMindBodyGreen

6 Expert-Approved Drinks Perfect For Unwinding Before You Go To Bed

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. When bedtime approaches and you're looking for a calming beverage to sip on, what do you go for? Not all nighttime drinks are created equal, so we asked experts for their favorites—plus, how much you should (or shouldn't) drink before bed to avoid waking up. Here's what they had to say:

Comments / 0

Community Policy