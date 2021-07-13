Cancel
Livingston County, MI

Special Weather Statement issued for Livingston by NWS

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 15:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Livingston A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT LIVINGSTON COUNTY At 333 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Morrice to 7 miles southwest of Fowlerville to 6 miles northeast of Leslie. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Hartland, Howell, Brighton, Fowlerville, Pinckney, Hamburg, South Lyon, Cohoctah, Oak Grove, Gregory, Whitmore Lake, Plainfield, Unadilla, Island Lake State Recreation Area, Pinckney State Recreation Area, Conway Township, Parkers Corners, Lakeland, Chilson and Hell. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

