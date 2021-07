Jul. 12—Passwords are tricky, and forgetting the password to your Apple device can be extra tricky because it also holds all of your personal data such as your passwords stored in Apple Keychain, your notes, your photos on iCloud and much more. If you forget your password, you can end up in serious trouble, including being locked out of your Apple devices. While you won't be locked out of your account permanently, getting in touch with Apple Support can still take time and energy that you might not have on a busy day.