Family, friends say goodbye Tuesday to condo collapse victim with Chattanooga ties
MIAMI, Fla. — Twenty days after their loved one went missing in the condominium collapse in Surfside, the Spiegel family said their goodbyes on Tuesday in Florida. Judy Spiegel, wife of former Erlanger Health System CEO Kevin Spiegel, was one of 95 people whose remains have been recovered so far after the 12-story Champlain Towers South condominium partially collapsed overnight on June 24.foxchattanooga.com
Comments / 0