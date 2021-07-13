This Epic New 236-Foot Superyacht Concept Comes Complete With 3 Huge Pools
Ocean Independence’s newest superyacht concept lives up to its name. The epic vessel spans some 236 feet and is filled to the brim with pinch-yourself amenities. The luxury yachting specialists have once again teamed up with designers Christopher Seymour and Carl Esch for the exterior of Vast 72, which is characterized by sleek, sinuous lines. The hull, which will be forged from steel, features a low-profile design and a reverse bow to increase the efficiency and seakeeping abilities.robbreport.com
