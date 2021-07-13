Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

This Epic New 236-Foot Superyacht Concept Comes Complete With 3 Huge Pools

By Rachel Cormack
Posted by 
Robb Report
Robb Report
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ocean Independence’s newest superyacht concept lives up to its name. The epic vessel spans some 236 feet and is filled to the brim with pinch-yourself amenities. The luxury yachting specialists have once again teamed up with designers Christopher Seymour and Carl Esch for the exterior of Vast 72, which is characterized by sleek, sinuous lines. The hull, which will be forged from steel, features a low-profile design and a reverse bow to increase the efficiency and seakeeping abilities.

robbreport.com

Comments / 0

Robb Report

Robb Report

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
710K+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port And Starboard#Superyacht#Ocean Independence#Art Deco#Northern European#Century X
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Cars
Related
Boats & Watercraftsrobbreport.com

Boat of the Week: Meet ‘The Beast,’ an Epic Sailing Superyacht With a Bonkers 9,000-Square-Foot Sail

When Dubois Naval Architects began sketching Ngoni eight years ago, nobody realized that it would be the last superyacht project for the late Ed Dubois. At the time, the owner had asked three design firms for concepts, with definite feelings about what he wanted in this bespoke yacht: “Build me a beast,” he told the shipyard, Royal Huisman. “I don’t want a wolf in sheep’s clothing.”
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Filo Yachts reveals first three superyacht concepts

Fledgling Italian builder Filo Yacht has revealed its first three yacht concepts – the Suerte70, Bullet80 and Elektra90. Designed by DYD Yacht Design, the three models were teased at the Venice Yacht Show in June. Suerte70. Described as the “ideal model for sports enthusiasts”, the high performance 21.3m Suerte70 will...
Boats & Watercraftsluxurylaunches.com

Made from carbon fibre this 328 feet long superyacht concept comes with glass bottomed lounge, a launchpad for eVTOL’s and its own harbor

Whether it is a luxe, fast and mini yacht or a solar-powered hybrid catamaran that can travel on water and land or a multimillion megayacht concept with three swimming pools, Italian design studio Lazzarini has done it all! Adding to this assemblage of world-class offerings is a superyacht concept named Saturnia that houses its own “private harbor” for tenders. One would believe that to be its most outstanding feature, but it’s got more in the form of an exterior made entirely from dry carbon fiber.
Boats & WatercraftsTrendHunter.com

Dry Carbon Fiber Superyachts

The Saturnia superyacht is the brainchild of Lazzarini Design studio. Measuring 320 feet long (100 meters), the superyacht also acts as a private seaport for smaller yachts. Its dual function requires a walkable deck area with openings on both sides that reveal its private ports when lifted. The conceptual design...
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
Forbes

351-Foot-Long Superyacht Lana And 263-Foot-Long Artefact Top List Of Prestigious Design And Innovation Award Winners

The winners of BOAT International Media’s Design and Innovation awards (that were just announced) includes many off the most recognizable superyachts in the world. Among the designers and yachts picking up prizes were the eco-focused sailing yacht Geist, which captured two awards, and the distinctive, 263-foot-long superyacht Artefact, which took home three awards for her inspired design and technology.
New York City, NYPosted by
Robb Report

The Owner’s Suite on Benetti’s New 215-Foot Superyacht Is Bigger Than Most NYC Apartments

Benetti’s newest superyacht sounds like a win in every sense of the word. The custom 215-footer, christened Triumph, pairs exceptional craftsmanship and world-class art with go-anywhere capabilities and top-notch amenities. Delivered by the Italian yard last week, the vessel sports an “aggressive streamlined” exterior penned by Giorgio M. Cassetta, with...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

40m superyacht Silentworld sold

The 40 metre Astilleros M Cies motor yacht Silentworld, listed for sale with Eugenio Cannarsa and Peter Redford at Fraser, has been sold in an in-house deal. Built in 2006 by Astilleros M. Cies to a design by Inigo Echenique, Silentworld is Lloyds classed and sports a steel hull and aluminium superstructure.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Sanlorenzo launches three new superyachts in 15 days

Italian yard Sanlorenzo has launched three new superyachts yachts in 15 days from its La Spezia based shipyard. The fourth and fifth units of the yard’s 44.5m Alloy series hit the water alongside the sixth unit of the 52m 52Steel. Meanwhile the yard has also begun construction on the eighth...
EntertainmentFood & Wine

This New Luxury Train Concept Is a 'Palace on Wheels'

Train travel isn't just returning, it's poised to come back better than ever — especially if money is no object. French designer Thierry Gaugain — best known for designing the kind of superyachts favored by the rich and famous — is setting his sights on train travel, which is seeing a rise in popularity as a more environmentally sustainable way to get around. Gaugain's new G Train concept aims to take rail travel up several notches, though. He describes his vision as a "palace on rails" stretching for more than 1,300 feet with 14 cars.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Relive Riva's launch of the 50m superyacht Fifty

Launched this spring, Riva’s second 50-metre superyacht Fifty is the Italian yard's new 50 Metri flagship designed by Officina Italiana Design as well as Riva’s product strategy committee and Superyacht Division. Reminiscent of the classic Carlo Riva motor yachts, Fifty features materials including mahogany, steel and glass, as well as...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Sunseeker motor yacht Black and White sold

The 34 metre Sunseeker motor yacht Black & White, listed for sale by Foulques de Raigniac at Moana Yachting, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Roy Klajman of Sea-Alliance Group. Built in GRP by UK builder Sunseeker International with naval architecture by Don Shead, Black & White was...
Buffalo, NYbuffalorising.com

New Concept Design for The Riverline

The Western New York Land Conservancy and its design partners – W Architecture, Hood Design Studio, and Green Shield Ecology – have presented a new concept vision for The Riverline. After four years of public engagement process, as well as refinements to initial concept designs and initial drafts, The Riverline appears to be emerging as a 100% unique “refuge” destination along the Buffalo River.
travelawaits.com

Take A Plunge Into The World’s Deepest Swimming Pool, Complete With A Sunken City

Dubai already has the world’s tallest building (Burj Khalifa), the world’s highest outdoor infinity pool (Address Beach Resort), and the world’s tallest hotel (Genova Hotel). Now, this city in the United Arab Emirates can claim another Guinness World Record: home to the world’s deepest swimming pool for diving. The recently...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

The top superyachts of the last decade

Each year, some of the world's most ingenious and well-crafted superyachts are recognised during the World Superyacht Awards. Now in its 16th edition, the judges are gearing up to review some of the selected top-tier superyachts from the last year and will announce who comes out on top during a live event hosted at the Monte-Carlo Sporting in Monaco on 5th September 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy