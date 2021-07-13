This Epic New 236-Foot Superyacht Concept Comes Complete With 3 Huge Pools

Train travel isn't just returning, it's poised to come back better than ever — especially if money is no object. French designer Thierry Gaugain — best known for designing the kind of superyachts favored by the rich and famous — is setting his sights on train travel, which is seeing a rise in popularity as a more environmentally sustainable way to get around. Gaugain's new G Train concept aims to take rail travel up several notches, though. He describes his vision as a "palace on rails" stretching for more than 1,300 feet with 14 cars.