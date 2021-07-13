For second year in a row, Thornton must develop QB

Offensive coordinator Joe Thornton, right, and assistants Dave Windon, left, and Trey Perkins, front, work the sideline at a recent practice. Photo by Connie Southwell

MOULTRIE — Last season, his first as Colquitt County’s quarterbacks coach, Joe Thornton was tasked with developing a successor to Jaycee Harden, who had thrown 62 touchdown passes in his career.

Xavier Williams, who had transferred to Colquitt County as a senior after being a seldom-used backup at Ola High School in Henry County the year before, earned the starting job.

And in the year of COVID, Williams had an outstanding season, completing 61.9 percent of his passes and throwing for 1,085 yards and 11 touchdowns in essentially six games.

He also became a feared runner, rushing for 424 yards and five touchdowns, as he led the Packers into their final regular-season game at Tift County.

Williams’s brief, but productive, Colquitt County career ended on the first play against the Blue Devils when he suffered a year-ending knee injury.

His stats were impressive enough to earn Williams the Region 1-7A Offensive Player of the Year Award.

Asked about Williams following Monday’s practice at the indoor facility, Thornton could only shake his head.

“You don’t get to coach guys like that very often,” Thornton said of Williams, who is now beginning his collegiate career at UNC-Charlotte. “He was special. He could do everything.”

Thornton is now focused on developing another inexperienced quarterback.

After rising senior Zane Touchton, who started the final three games last season, elected to transfer to Pelham, Neko Fann has become Colquitt County’s quarterback heir apparent.

The rising sophomore and younger brother of Packers starting linebacker Pershaun Fann, has skills that some believe will make him the next in the long line of outstanding Packer quarterbacks.

“He’s going to be real good,” Thornton said. “He’s smart. He runs well. He got some quality close-out reps last year, so he knows the offense.”

There will likely be a few missteps with a new, young quarterback, but Thornton said he believes it won’t be long before Fann is thriving in the Packers run-pass option offense.

“He’s going to make some mistakes,” said Thornton, who is also the Packers offensive coordinator this season. “He’ll have some growing pains.

“But we are going to try to make game plans that he’ll be comfortable with. He’s got a great future. I don’t think we are going to miss a beat.”

Rising junior quarterback I’Marius Bussie also has made strides this summer, Thornton said.

Fann and Bussie have taken advantage of a full slate of 7-on-7 competitions this summer to improve.

And so has a group of receivers that are trying to fill the gap caused by the graduation of Lemeke Brockington, who is playing at Minnesota, and Orion Bonner, who is heading to Glennville State.

Thornton is pleased with how the 2021 crop of receivers, which will be led by outstanding senior Baby D Wheeler, is progressing.

As a testament to that progress, the Packers reached the final four in the recent 7-on-7 at Auburn.

Among those expected to join Wheeler in Packer pass routes this season are Ni Carr, Zay Williams, Landon Griffin, Landon Thomas and K’Veon Pollard.

Ontavious Carolina, who caught 11 passes as a tight end last year, is likely to be primarily a defensive end this season.

Fann should take comfort in the fact that Charlie Pace will return to the backfield behind him.

Pace averaged 8.1 yards a carry last season and ran for seven touchdowns.

“He’s dynamite in a box,” is how Thornton characterized Pace. “And he’s been a good leader for us.”

Thornton also likes the two rising sophomores — Chad White and Jeremy Murray — who also will carry the football this season.

And Thornton said the unit being put together by offensive line coach Buck Hansen could surprise some people.

“He’s shuffling things around,” Thornton said. “But the offensive line could be one of our strengths for us.”

The 2020 season will be the 30th of his coaching career for Thornton, who worked primarily in Alabama, including five years as a head coach and 11 seasons as an assistant at Enterprise (Ala.).

Packers head coach Justin Rogers nearly added Thornton to one of his Jones County staffs and is pleased to have someone with his offensive pedigree at Colquitt County.

PACKERS NOTES: Former Colquitt County and University of South Carolina tight end Kiel Pollard has been added to the staff of his high school alma mater.

Pollard, the Packers all-time leading receiver with 199 catches, will be an assistant on the ninth-grade team this season.

He is the older brother of Packers receiver K’Veon Pollard.

Colquitt County is playing host to the first Southeastern 7-on-7 on Saturday.

The field includes 16 teams from around Georgia and also from Miami, Jacksonville and Orlando in Florida.

Teams will play at least six games.

Pool play begins in the morning. The tournament starts in the afternoon.