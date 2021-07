After sweeping the Rochester Honkers at Wade Stadium, the Huskies had two days off to prepare for the rest of the second half. They started by visiting the home of the 2021 Northwoods League All-Star Game in Mankato to face off against the MoonDogs in their first matchup of the season. Duluth continues their hot streak, and they are now on a three-game win streak due to the 8-3 Monday night win.